Peter Griffin: Buying a TV in 2023 – what you need to know

By Peter Griffin
7 mins to read
LG’s C3 OLED TV ($4299) is great for mixed use, a solid all-rounder with a bright picture and intuitive interface. Photo / Supplied

The prospect of seeing the FIFA World Cup finalists square off again compelled me to venture down to the Cake Tin in Wellington to watch the Netherlands vs USA football match last Thursday.

The atmosphere

