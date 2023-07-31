LG’s C3 OLED TV ($4299) is great for mixed use, a solid all-rounder with a bright picture and intuitive interface. Photo / Supplied

The prospect of seeing the FIFA World Cup finalists square off again compelled me to venture down to the Cake Tin in Wellington to watch the Netherlands vs USA football match last Thursday.

The atmosphere in the stadium was incredible. But I did think a few times that I’d rather be parked up on the couch in front of my TV, watching the action from every angle in all its high-definition glory.

For the past few weeks, I’ve been trialling LG’s new OLED TV, the 55-inch C3 Evo ($4299). It is a good example of the versatility of today’s mid-range OLEDs, which deliver fantastic viewing for TV watching, gaming, and movies alike.

Big sports events are often the trigger to upgrade the family TV, and we’ve not only got the rest of the FIFA games, but also the Rugby World Cup looming large. It’s also said that TVs and cars are the things Kiwis continue to buy in tight economic times.

If you are in the market for a TV, the good news is that there are plenty of compelling options, packing in more tech than we could have dreamt of a decade ago – and a range of price points to suit your budget.

Here’s the Listener’s top 10 things to consider when setting foot in a TV showroom with the intention of walking out with a shiny new flatscreen TV.

1. Budget: Set a budget range before shopping to narrow down your options and find the best TV that meets your requirements without overspending. Resist the upsell from shop staff who are thinking only of their commission. If your budget is $1000 or less, you’ll miss the luxury of OLED technology, but all of the key TV makers have respectable UHD (ultra-high definition) offerings at that price point.

If money was no object, I’d be opting for the LG G3 55 inch ($5998) over the C3, but the most I’m willing to spend on a TV is about $3500, and that’s enough to deliver pretty much everything I want.

2. Screen Size: I always wince when I walk into someone’s house and see a pokey 42-inch TV nestled in a corner of the lounge. I live in a small apartment, but I’ve designed my lounge around my 55-inch Panasonic OLED. Hey, I’m a movie buff with subscriptions to three streaming platforms, so it works for me.

If you do have the space, opt for a 55-inch display or larger. You’ll appreciate it when the family gather around to watch a movie together. But the distance you sit from your TV screen is very important. As a rule of thumb, you should sit about 2.3m away from a 55-inch, high-resolution screen to enjoy the best viewing experience. TVs get more expensive as they increase in size - a 65-inch TV might add $1500 to the price tag, so consider carefully whether you really need to go large. Smaller TVs may be more suitable for bedrooms, offices, or second lounges.

3. Brand Reputation: Opt for a reputable brand known for quality products and good customer service. In New Zealand, the big four reputable TV brands are Panasonic, LG, Samsung, and Sony. They’ve all been in the TV game for years and each brings a unique approach to TV design.

Hisense and TCL have appeared in the scene here more recently and are winning some solid reviews, particularly at the value end of the market, so don’t discount them. Be wary of buying any other brand. You should get 10 years’ use of an OLED TV if you have it on for 8-10 hours a day. You could check out Consumer’s benchmark of TVs on the market (subscription needed).

Panasonic comes out as the top-ranking brand at most price points. Take Consumer’s advice and avoid being talked into buying an extended warranty for your TV – existing consumer law ensures you are entitled to expect a reasonable amount of use out of any consumer electronics product you buy in New Zealand.

4. Display Technology: The most common display technologies are LED/LCD, often marketed as UHD (ultra-high definition) and OLED. LED/LCD TVs are more affordable and have a brighter display, while OLED TVs offer superior contrast and deeper blacks but can be more expensive.

When it comes to screen resolution, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) is the standard resolution for TVs. FHD (full high-definition) is limited to budget TVs and to be avoided if possible. 4K provides four times the number of pixels as Full HD (1080p), resulting in sharper and more detailed images. High-end TVs offer 8K resolution, which looks stunning, but there’s very little content available natively in that format. Samsung has a technology called QLED (quantum dot light emitting diode) in its line-up at similar price points to its OLED TVs. The difference is really in the eye of the beholder – but with my bent towards movie watching, I prefer OLED.

Samsung’s S95C 55-inch OLED ($4695) offers cinematic viewing, but is bright enough to perform well for ordinary TV use in a regularly lit lounge, too. Photo / Supplied

5. High Dynamic Range (HDR): HDR enhances the TV’s ability to display a wider range of colours and contrast, providing a more lifelike and immersive viewing experience. Most new screens support HDR, but the technology needs to be paired with content from streaming services or on Blu-ray discs that is also encoded in HDR. The technology really makes a difference, particularly for more cinematic content.

6. Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate, measured in Hertz (Hz) results in smoother motion during fast-paced scenes. A 60Hz refresh rate is standard, but TVs increasingly offer 120Hz or even higher for better performance in gaming or sports.

7. Smart Features: Most modern TVs are “smart” and have built-in Wi-fi, allowing you to access streaming services, browse the internet, and use various apps. Consider the operating system and available apps to ensure it aligns with your preferences.

I prefer LG’s WebOS interface to Panasonic’s operating system. Sony and TCL run on Google’s software, which may appeal if you are a big user of Google apps. Make sure all of the key streaming services you use are supported and that your TV of choice has a Freeview tuner built-in so you can pick up the free-to-air digital channels.

The Sony X75 50-inch ($999) is an affordable 4K TV based on the Google TV operating system. Photo / Supplied

8. Connectivity: Ensure the TV has enough HDMI ports and other necessary inputs for your devices, such as gaming consoles, soundbars, Blu-ray players, etc. Four HDMI ports are standard, and you may want to consider how accessible connection ports are. LG’s C3 has conveniently placed them to one side where they are easily in reach.

9. Audio Quality: Every TV on sale these days has built-in speakers, and there’s actually a wide variety in audio quality depending on the price point of the TV and the manufacturer. If you really want clear, punchy audio, invest in a soundbar, and ideally one that supports Dolby Atmos, the newest and greatest audio format – which also requires corresponding Atmos-ready content. A soundbar might set you back $400-$1000, but it can also serve as a decent stand-alone music player.

10. Viewing Angle: Some TVs have limited viewing angles, meaning the picture quality may degrade when viewed from the side. If you have a wide seating arrangement, look for a TV with good viewing angles. The best way to test the viewing angle is to stand to the sides of a TV in the showroom and test out what the picture quality looks like from different angles.

Don’t impulse buy. Your TV will be with you for the next decade, so take the time to visit showrooms and see TVs up close and playing different types of content. We are also in changeover season, where new TV models are in stores and last year’s models are being discounted in clearance sales, so there are some good deals to be had.

By considering these factors and doing some research on specific models, you can make an informed decision and find the TV that best suits your needs and preferences.