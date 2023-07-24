Advertisement

Business

Peter Griffin: Repair or replace? Smartphone owners are looking for a quick fix

By Peter Griffin
6 mins to read
As our smartphones have become slimmer and lighter, they’ve also tended to become sealed units, which is not great from a repairability standpoint. Photo / Getty Images

After dropping my smartphone a couple of months ago, I’ve grown accustomed to surfing the web and navigating apps through a spiderweb of cracks on the screen.

My two-year-old Oppo Find X3 Lite smartphone still

