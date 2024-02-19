Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Preview: Sharp big budget remake of samurai classic Shōgun

4 mins to read
Lording it: Hiroyuki Sanada as Toranaga in Shōgun. Photo / Supplied

Lording it: Hiroyuki Sanada as Toranaga in Shōgun. Photo / Supplied

James Clavell’s bestselling 1975 novel Shōgun and the 1980 miniseries that followed did wonders for bringing Japan to the West. True, movie buffs and Hollywood directors had already tapped the samurai films of Akira Kurosawa

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener