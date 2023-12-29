The Listener’s January Viewing Guide

The Tourist. Photo / Supplied

The Tourist

Amnesia in Ireland

The story shifts from Australia to Ireland for this second season, but Elliot (Jamie Dornan) still can’t remember much. He and Helen (Danielle Macdonald) are determined to decipher the mysteries of his past and that leads them into an old family feud and more peril. The new location and new allies and adversaries mean a cluster of fresh faces on screen, and writers Harry and Jack Williams can be expected to deliver more surprising – even mystifying – plot elements. New Zealand audiences will get a head start on figuring it all out – the season launches here a day before it does in Australia.

Streaming: TVNZ+, from New Year's Day.





Breathtaking

The frontlines of the pandemic

Palliative care specialist Dr Rachel Clarke established herself as a formidable writer with her 2020 memoir Dear Life, published just as Covid-19 was about to throw the British health system into crisis. Her follow-up, Breathtaking, focused on that crisis and this is a three-part dramatic adaptation created with Jed Mercurio and former Line of Duty cast member (and ex-doctor) Prasanna Puwanarajah (intriguingly, Puwanarajah actually worked alongside Clarke when she was a medical student). Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey, Liar) takes the lead role as acute medicine consultant Dr Abbey Henderson. After filming wrapped earlier this year, Froggatt praised NHS staff and expressed the hope that “telling this story goes a little way towards us understanding their truth, their lived experience and honouring their unbelievable commitment and sacrifice on behalf of us all.”

Screening: TVNZ 1, 8.30pm Tues Jan 2, then 8.35pm Wednesday Jan 3, and 8.40pm Thursday Jan 4

Streaming: TVNZ+







The Brothers Sun

Mob family matters

This “action dramedy” looks a lot of fun. Michelle Yeoh, fresh off an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once, plays the matriarch of a Taiwanese crime family who has raised her younger son Bruce (Sam Song Li) in California. He’s grown up innocent of who and what his family really is, but abruptly discovers the truth when his estranged hitman brother Charles (Justin Chien) arrives to defend his family from a spiralling gang war. They need to talk about their fractured family relationship, but they also need to avoid getting murdered. Created by Brad Falchuk (Glee, American Horror Story) and newcomer Byron Wu.

Streaming: Netflix, from January 5





Criminal Record

Old cop, young cop

Peter Capaldi (Doctor Who) plays Detective Chief Inspector Daniel Hegarty, a veteran detective with a legacy to protect, and Cush Jumbo (The Good Wife) is Detective Sergeant June Lenker, his bright, ambitious junior. When they come into conflict over on old murder case the senior officer regards as settled, the fault lines of racial prejudice and institutional failure become apparent. Created by Paul Rutman (Vera, Indian Summers), with lots more pedigree behind the camera. The first two episodes are available today and the remaining six arrive weekly.

Streaming: Apple TV+ from January 10







James May: Our Man in India

An Englishman abroad

The third in James May’s Our Man in … series – but the first since he and his longtime screen buddies Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond announced that they would no longer be making Grand Tour with Amazon Prime. May has stayed with Prime (amid reports of a very lucrative personal deal) to make another season of his travelogue, this time a 5000km journey from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal. The touchpoints are familiar enough – the Himalayas, the Taj Mahal, Holi festival, a laughter yoga class, a spicy meal – but May does always seem genuinely interested and excited by what he encounters.

Streaming: Prime Video from January 11





True Detective: Night Country

Frosty Foster

Past seasons of this often grim but cinematic crime anthology have bordered on horror and this latest one is no different, but it looks like there’s some science-fiction in the mix, too. It’s set in Alaska, 150 miles north of the Arctic Circle, where eight scientists at a research base studying climate change have left the place resembling the Mary Celeste, with no clear clue as to what’s happened – other than a human tongue found on the floor of the lab.

It has happened as the place has had its last sunset for the year and there are portents of doom in the air. So, too, is the fact that some of the missing scientists are paleobiologists and that their lab has a stockpile of permafrost core samples. Investigating the case is Jodie Foster’s local police chief, whose ex-husband and son are also cops in Ennis, a mining town where they mostly deal with alcohol-related domestic violence and the occasional polar bear in the main street.

There’s another thread to the story following boxer-turned-actor Kali Reis’s state trooper who used to work in Foster’s police department. She’s an indigenous Inupiaq who’s haunted by an old unsolved murder case, which, of course, may be connected to the scientist disappearances. Yes, if you’ve seen Fortitude, the British psychological thriller set in a Norwegian Arctic mining town, you might be feeling a sense of déjà vu right now. Like that show, this one was filmed in Iceland.

Streaming: Neon from January 15

Screening: SoHo from Monday, January 15, 9.30pm





No Escape

Worse things happen at sea

British besties Lana (Abigail Lawrie, Tin Star) and Kitty (Rhianne Barreto, The Outlaws) have had reason to flee an incident at home and believe they’ve found sanctuary on The Blue, a vessel being sailed through Southeast Asia by an interesting, enigmatic group of people. It seems like paradise, “but soon enough, lots of secrets start to come to the surface – and lots of people aren’t who they say they are,” Lawrie told the Radio Times. “It gets very dark.” New Zealander Jay Ryan (Creamerie) also stars as the captain of the mystery yacht. Based on Lucy Clarke’s bestselling novel, The Blue.

Streaming; ThreeNow from January 15





Monsieur Spade

A famous detective’s work is never done

A sequel to one of the most famous films in cinema, The Maltese Falcon, with Clive Owen (Children of Men) stepping into Bogart’s shoes to play Detective Sam Spade 20 years on. The war is long over, he should be enjoying his retirement in the South of France – but when six local nuns are murdered, he’s back on the beat, even if the town police chief would rather he wasn’t. Created over six parts by Tom Fontana (Borgia) and Scott Frank, who is coming off his breakthrough success with The Queen’s Gambit. Shot on location in France and notably stylish with it.

Screening: Rialto Channel, 8.30pm, Tuesdays from January 16.





Lol: Last One Laughing Ireland

It’s hard to keep a straight face

What do you get when you lock 10 comedians in a room and challenge them to make each other laugh without cracking up themselves? This, basically. Ireland’s take on a show Prime Video has already made local versions of in multiple countries (it became the most-watched show ever on Prime Video in Italy, France, and Germany) is presumably reaching us now because it’s fronted by Graham Norton, who seems a perfect fit for the format. The battling comics include Aisling Bea and David McSavage.

Streaming: Prime Video from January 19



