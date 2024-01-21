Advertisement
Black Coast Vanishings: The TV series investigating Piha’s mysterious disappearances

By Sarah Catherall
10 mins to read
Piha is world renowned for its wild surf but it has another claim to fame – six people have disappeared. Photo / Supplied

Candida Beveridge remembers the night Iraena Asher went missing at Piha. She had been up all night dealing with the death of her father, who like her, was a resident of the beach community.

On

The missing six

