Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Killers of the Flower Moon failing to do justice

Russell Baillie
By
3 mins to read
Godfather and lackey: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo / Supplied

Godfather and lackey: Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo / Supplied

David Grann’s riveting book about the 1920s murders of dozens of Osage Native Americans who had become rich due to their forced exile to an Oklahoma reservation, which turned out to be prime oil country,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener