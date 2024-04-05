The Listener’s April Viewing Guide

Andrew Scott as Tom Ripley in 'Ripley'. Photo / Supplied

RECOMMENDED

Ripley

The life of an unreliable hero

Streaming: Netflix from April 4

English star Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Sherlock) brings his unsettling countenance to the lead role in this eight-part series based on the first of Patricia Highsmith’s Tom Ripley novels, The Talented Mr Ripley. It’s been adapted a few times before, including the Oscar-nominated 1999 film starring Matt Damon, Jude Law and Gwyneth Paltrow. Here, Scott’s Ripley is a grifter getting by in early-60s New York, whose life changes when a wealthy man hires him to fetch his son, Dickie (Johnny Flynn) from Europe. Screenwriter Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List, Gangs of New York, The Irishman) directs and Oscar-winning cinematographer Robert Elswit (There Will Be Blood) shoots in black and white for a look that’s a mix of 60s Fellini – one episode is titled “La Dolce Vita” – and film noir. Fans of the book and the world it inhabits should be well pleased with a series which includes an uncredited appearance by an actor who also once played Tom Ripley in a previous screen incarnation.





Loot

Life after money

Streaming: Apple TV+, from April 4

Season two of this comedy about the life of the super wealthy Molly Wells (Maya Rudolph) picks up a year after the events of Loot’s widely praised first season. Having has settled her divorce from her cheating tech-bro husband and sworn off men altogether for a while, she’s focused on her role as the head of the Wells Foundation, the philanthropic organisation she was surprised to find she owned. She’s also dealing with the end of the previous season in which she announced a plan to give away her entire fortune to charity and the awkward morning after.





RECOMMENDED

Sugar

Dark times in Tinseltown

Streaming: Apple TV+, from April 5

A stylish, contemporary noir series in which Colin Farrell plays private investigator John Sugar, who is asked to dig into the disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. Sugar is a movie obsessive, and the show occasionally includes splices in clips from his favourites – he’s a big Bogart fan by the looks of it – as cinephile asides. In echoes of Chinatown, Sugar’s investigation reveals some seamy Siegel family secrets – and he has his own demons to battle. The eight-part series is a rare television foray for both Farrell and its Brazilian director Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes, The Constant Gardener). Its cast includes James Cromwell (Succession) and Amy Ryan (The Wire, The Office).





RECOMMENDED

Testify

Screening: TVNZ 2, Monday, April 8, 8.30pm; Tuesday, April 9, 9pm

Streaming: TVNZ+ (both episodes), April 8

Two-part series that brings into conflict the family at the head of a big Auckland evangelical church and a group of young queer people whose lives revolve around Auckland’s Karangahape Rd. It’s the second show in a month – after Spinal Destination – from writer director Paul Whetu Jones. To read more go here.

Vinnie Bennett in ­Testify: A very, very ­complicated family. Photo / Supplied





The Act

True-life drama about a bad, bad mother

Streaming: TVNZ+ from April 11

To the outside world, Dee Dee Blanchard was a saintly single mother caring for her daughter, Gypsy Rose, who suffered from several severe chronic conditions. But when a post consisting of the strange line, “That bitch is dead,” appeared on Dee Dee’s Facebook page, friends and neighbours were puzzled and alarmed. It soon became clear that what people thought was the story of a loving mother and her sick daughter was something else altogether. Patricia Arquette plays Dee Dee in this dramatization of the real-life case, and Joey King is her daughter. Note that Gypsy’s Revenge, a documentary film about the same case, is currently streaming on ThreeNow.





RECOMMENDED

Fallout

Life in the Wreck Age

Streaming: Prime Video, from April 11

What’s likely to be the year’s biggest videogame adaptation is, like last year’s The Last of Us, also likely to appeal to much more than just gamers. It’s been created by Jonathan Nolan, the onetime screenwriter to his directing brother Christopher, and the maker of the series Westworld. It’s set in a quirky and lawless post-apocalyptic America that was nuked when the Cold War turned hot and where some characters and their progeny have survived in bunkers ever since, their suburban mid-20th century values intact. The game was a B-movie mash-up and is even more so in the show, though done with an A-movie budget. The latest edition of the Listener features an interview with Nolan.





Franklin

When Founding Father was away on business

Streaming: Apple TV+ from April 12

Michael Douglas stars as American icon Benjamin Franklin in this eight-part series focusing on the 70-year-old Franklin’s gamble in embarking on an eight-year secret mission to France to solicit the help of the French throne in the struggle for independence from the British. The subsequent Franco-American alliance did indeed turn the Revolutionary War decisively in favour of the democratic rebels, but Franklin faced many challenges in getting there. Based on Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s book A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America. It also stars Noah Jupe (A Quiet Place) as Temple Franklin and Thibault de Montalembert (Call My Agent!) as Comte de Vergennes, with a cluster of heavyweights behind the camera.





RECOMMENDED

Friends Like Her

Rocking the Kaikōura cradle

Screening: Three, Mondays from April 15, 8.30pm

Streaming: ThreeNow from April 15

After 2020′s The Sounds, this is writer Sarah-Kate Lynch’s second southern coastal potboiler. It’s also moved down the road a bit from the salmon farms of Marlborough to the whalewatching and other tourist enterprises of Kaikōura. The first episode starts with the 2016 earthquake in the area and the other five episodes are set against its aftermath. But the story is essentially about the widening dangerous faultline between two friends and sisters-in-law played by Morgana O’Reilly and Australian actress Tess Haubrich and what happens after a surrogacy arrangement between the pair, who exist in much different tax brackets, doesn’t go to the agreed plan. And how something unspoken in the pair’s past might be a lever for either side to pull. As well as O’Reilly, the series has Jarod Rawiri and Vinnie Bennett as the brothers who are the two women’s husbands, Elizabeth Hawthorne as the men’s mother, and yes, among its biggest stars is Kaikōura itself, and its unique alps-to-ocean backdrop.

Friends Like Her. Photo / Supplied





The Sympathizer

The dark comedy of deception

Screening: SoHo, 8.30pm, from Monday April 15

Streaming: Neon

Based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name – this miniseries focusing on the book’s element of black comedy – The Sympathizer follows the story of “The Captain” (Australian actor Hoa Xuande), a North Vietnamese mole in the South Vietnamese army. He is recruited by the CIA – in the form of Robert Downey Jr – and migrates to Los Angeles after the fall of Saigon but soon finds his loyalties tested. It’s helmed in the early episodes by South Korean director Park Chanwook (Oldboy, Decision to Leave), who also co-produces with Canadian film-maker Don McKellar. Downey Jr whoops it up in several different roles, and among other recognisable faces is Sandra Oh. Writer Nguyen is headed to the Auckland Writers Festival next month, by which time we might know if, after the reaction to this, it’s likely his 2021 sequel novel, The Committed, is likely to get the same treatment.





Tokyo Vice

The vice is twice as nice

Streaming: TVNZ+ from April 17

The second season of Tokyo Vice takes its journalist protagonist Jake Adelstein (Ansel Elgort) deeper into the city’s criminal underworld – and levels up markedly on the first. The AV Club’s reviewer called this season “a more exacting outing, one willing to let characters find new twists on old rules, rejigger their thinking and approach the world from a new perspective.” Variety hailed it as, “A show that’s only getting richer as it goes.”





See our recommendations for other recent new shows in the March and Easter Viewing Guide.