The Listener’s March Viewing Guide

Duayne Boachie and Noel Fielding in "The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin," premiering 01 March, 2024 on Apple TV+. Photo / Supplied

RECOMMENDED

The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin

What if he was a vegan with great hair?

The real story of Dick Turpin was never really as colourful and romantic as the stories it has spawned since, and this six-part action comedy series gleefully takes further liberties. Noel Fielding, who stars as the infamous 18th-century highwayman, told journalists recently that the real Turpin “was quite a nasty, murdering criminal. So, we’ve reimagined him as an inclusive pacifist. He’s a vegan, so he’s more about creativity than violence.” Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey) plays Turpin’s corrupt nemesis Jonathan Wilde, and the reliably funny Tamsin Greig is Lady Helen Gwinear, the brutal and uncompromising boss of an organised crime union. But it’s Fielding’s show at heart and it looks like a laugh.

Streaming: Apple TV+ from March 1





RECOMMENDED

Dark City: The Cleaner

His first stab at telly

The six-part adaptation of Christchurch crime writer Paul Cleave’s first book starring Cohen Holloway as a police station janitor and serial killer Joe, and Chelsie Preston Crayford, who possibly gets the better of him by being more of a psycho than he is. To read more about the show, go here.

Screening: SoHo, 8.30pm, Mondays from March 4

Streaming: Neon from March 4

RECOMMENDED

The Regime

Premier comedy

This political satire HBO miniseries revolves around Kate Winslet as Elena Vernham, the chancellor of an unnamed formerly Communist Central European state, where her father was dictator. She’s navigating the path between domestic popularity and international relations with the likes of the United States and her possibly unconventional marriage. The cast also includes Andrea Riseborough as Vernham’s palace dogsbody, Belgian star Matthias Schoenaerts as an ordinary soldier who becomes her minder, and Hugh Grant as the Leader of the Opposition. It’s written by Will Tracy (The Menu, Succession) and directed by Stephen Frears and our own Jessica Hobbs in her first gig since her Emmy-winning turn on The Crown.

Screening: SoHo, Tuesdays 8.30pm, from March 5

Streaming: Neon

James Must-A-Pic His Mum a Man

Matchmaking with mother

This year’s winner of Celebrity Treasure Island heads home to Dunedin for a show in which he attempts to find his single mother, Janet, who works as a psychologist, a nice bloke. Janet has featured in the comedian’s early home-made videos and has occasionally been dragged up on stage during his stand-up shows. Now she has her only son building a show around her and her love life. What a very good sport Janet must be. To find out more, go here.

Screening: TVNZ 2 on Thursday from 9.30pm

Streaming: TVNZ+ from March 7

The ever-tolerant mum Janet with son James Mustapic. Photo / Supplied

Big Boys

Bittersweet laughs

This second season of Jack Rooke’s unusual, touching coming-of-age British sitcom about two students is being hailed as even better than the first. The Radio Times found that “Rooke’s writing is even more confident this time around, expertly navigating the fine line between tear-inducing laughs and tear-inducing sorrow in ways that are painfully true to life.” The show’s take on grief and loss – balanced in the case of the lead character Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) with a fumbling exploration of sexual possibilities – flows through into this season, but it begins to appear that Jack’s supportive heterosexual bestie Danny (Jon Pointing) is the one who really needs some help.

Streaming: TVNZ+, Wednesday March 6.

Erotic Stories

Stories of sex and relationships

The title doesn’t tell you much, but, by all accounts, this eight-part Australian anthology series is fresh, thoughtful, and sometimes explicit. Each episode is the work of a different Australian writer, from the acclaimed (Christine Bartlett, creator of Five Bedrooms and The Wedding) to the edgy (comedian Alistair Baldwin, whose work spans queer arts and disability). Baldwin’s episode ventures into the bondage world and Marieke Hardy’s Come as You Are features frank sex scenes throughout, but according to the Guardian’s reviewer, “sex is really the lens through which emotions and relationships are explored” and “these stories encourage reflection more than arousal.”

Screening: Rialto, Wednesdays, 8.30pm from March 6

Streaming: SkyGo

Full Swing

Golf war

There has been more than enough going on in golf for a documentary series to chew on and the producers of Full Swing scored the bonus of an unexpected pact between the major golf tours and the controversial Saudi-funded LIV Golf tour. After reading the tea leaves in the first trailer for the new season, golf.com declared “It doesn’t take more than a few seconds of the teaser for viewers to know that the Ryder Cup will be a huge focus of the new season, providing a central narrative tension for the show’s documentation of 2023.” As ever, the complicated politics of golf seem to grab viewers just as much as the play does.

Streaming: Netflix, from Wednesday March 6

The Gentlemen

Hard as nails and a bit posh

Has Guy Ritchie’s time in the sun returned? This Netflix series, spun off Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, is Ritchie all over: wide-boy toffs, expensive tipples and blood-spattered bodies everywhere. The set-up is similar – Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherits his father’s sizeable country estate, only to discover it’s part of a cannabis empire run by career criminal Bobby Glass (a very-much-in-his-element Ray Winstone). But the series introduces new characters and new stories. “The world of The Gentlemen is a little bit of me,” Ritchie admitted.

Streaming: Netflix, from Thursday March 7

RECOMMENDED

Extraordinary

When your superpower actually is a superpower

Season one suggested it was one of the best of all the superhero comedies with Time calling it an instant classic. Created by comedian and writer Emma Moran, Extraordinary mashes together a twentysomething flat-share sitcom with superheroes in a kind of comedy version of Misfits. It’s really about your directionless twenties, and the fact that having a special power isn’t really going to fix that. Also, some of the superpowers are rubbish. In season two, The Mighty Boosh’s Julian Barratt joins the cast, and Derek Jacobi voices a special cameo role.

Streaming: Disney + from Friday March 8

The Reluctant Traveller

Away laughing

Eugene Levy’s unusual take on the travelogue format – presenting it as a man who would prefer not to have any adventures – has done well enough to earn The Reluctant Traveller a new season. Levy told Travel magazine that after one season, he is “considerably less reluctant,” yet maintains “a lack of curiosity and basically no sense of adventure.” In this unorthodox tour of Europe, he stays at a number of “over the top hotels,” including a wellness hotel in Germany where he’s shocked to discover there is no coffee, wine, or cheeseburgers.

Streaming: Apple TV+

Chorus Girls

Rally the troupe

A darkly comedic ensemble drama about a group of women working as dancers for Denmark’s biggest revue, Cirkusrevyen, in the early seventies. Together, they encounter the sexism baked into the Danish revue tradition, while the world changes around them. Co-creators Ditte Hansen & Louise Mieritz have told media, “We are not taking the moral high ground here, nor are we pointing fingers at the past, but we do hope that the series can contribute to putting the theme of community and change into perspective.” So, no, it’s not just doing it for kicks.

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Sunday March 10

Turning Point: The Bomb and The Cold War

A history of doom

Director Brian Knappenberger (We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists) crafts a contemporary perspective on the Cold War, with a focus on the nuclear weapons technology. The nine-part series (2021′s Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror was a mere five) begins with the development of the atomic bomb and moves through to the implications of Russia’s war in Ukraine. More than a hundred interviews are featured, from surviving key figures of the Cold War era (most notably the late activist Daniel Ellsberg, who calls classified American nuclear plans “institutional insanity” in one of his last interviews) to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Viewers prone to existential angst may wish to approach with caution. But if you’re wondering what happened after Oppenheimer...

Streaming: Netflix, from Tuesday March 12

Attenborough’s Dynasties

Four-footed family dramas

Like the first season of Dynasties, this six-part follow-up is unabashed about focusing on what the screen wildlife trade calls “charismatic megafauna” and constructing narratives for the lives of the animal families it follows. The Daily Telegraph’s reviewer wrote that “the focus on families made for almost unbearably poignant viewing at times” and the Times declared it “superb.” The Independent also liked it but warned that the series “represents the feted BBC Natural History Unit at its most simplistic. The urge to narrativize and anthropomorphise ... is irresistible.” Dynasties II opens with a mother meerkat raising her pups in the harsh Makgadikgadi salt pans of Botswana and there are pumas, elephants, cheetahs, hyenas, and macaques to come.

Screening: TVNZ 1, Tuesdays, 7.30pm from March 12

Streaming: TVNZ+

Apples Never Fall

Secrets and mysteries

The latest adaptation of a book by Liane Moriarty, author of Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers. Sam Neill and Annette Bening star as Stan and Joy Delaney, a Florida couple who have sold their tennis coaching academy and are looking forward to a comfortable retirement together. But one day, a wounded woman comes to their door begging for help – and then Joy disappears. Police have questions for Stan and secrets begin to surface. Showrunner Melanie Marnich (The Big C) has called it a “riveting and twisty mystery” that “dives into the complexities of love, long-term marriage and the struggle to define oneself within – and beyond – family.”

Streaming: TVNZ+, from Friday, March 15

Manhunt

In pursuit of Lincoln’s assassin

The hunt for the killer of Abraham Lincoln gets another dramatisation in yet another show called Manhunt. This horse-powered conspiracy thriller is based on Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer, the first of four books James L Swanson has written about the first US presidential assassination. Mainly, the seven episodes follow the pursuit of John Wilkes Booth, a popular actor whose pro-slavery and pro-South views led him into a plot that involved not only the murder of Lincoln, but also targeted Secretary of State William H Seward and Vice President Andrew Johnson. The show is produced and written by Monica Beletsky (whose credits include the third season of Fargo) and it’s directed by film-maker-turned-prestige-TV-helmer Carl Franklin. The cast includes Tobias Menzies (Outlander, The Crown) as Lincoln’s Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, who here leads the hunt against Booth, played by Irish actor Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air).

Streaming: Apple TV+ from Friday. March 15

3 Body Problem

Astronomical effort

The second product of Netflix’s $US200 million deal with Game of Thrones makers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff – after the modest single-season Ivy league comedy The Chair – is this epic sci-fi saga based on Chinese writer Liu Cixin’s Remembrance of Earth’s Past trilogy, and its first book The Three-Body Problem. That’s a physics, not a murder mystery reference, and it has to do with why Earth faces an existential threat from another world. Though it looks like there is at least one detective story among the show’s many plots which seem to start with Chinese astrophysicist Ye Wenjie, who having witnessed her father’s execution while growing up in The Cultural Revolution, has the first contact with extraterrestrial life and gives them directions to come colonise the place. The series, which was made mostly in the UK and is centred on “the Oxford Five”— a quintet of brilliant scientists who are key to saving the world — features some Thrones actors like Liam Cunningham, Jonathon Pryce and John Bradley. But sadly, no dragons.

Streaming: Netflix from March 22





See our guide to other recent new shows in the February viewing guide.

Our recommended tags are based on shows the Listener team has had a chance to see.