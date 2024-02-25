Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

The Cleaner: Why Paul Cleave wanted to make NZ’s darkest crime show ever

By Russell Baillie
8 mins to read
Paul Cleave's debut novel The Cleaner is now a TV series, starring Cohen Holloway (pictured), which means his writing will attract attention from a whole new world: "I don’t know what to expect... But honestly, I’m petrified.” Photo / Supplied

Paul Cleave's debut novel The Cleaner is now a TV series, starring Cohen Holloway (pictured), which means his writing will attract attention from a whole new world: "I don’t know what to expect... But honestly, I’m petrified.” Photo / Supplied

Paul Cleave wrote The Cleaner in 1999. He finally got it published in 2006. The first-person tale of a serial killer preying on the women of his hometown of Christchurch – but with a twist

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener