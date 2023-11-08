Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Review: Fincher transforms ordinary murderer movie into stylish and riveting thriller

By Sarah Watt
2 mins to read
Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer. Photo / Supplied

Michael Fassbender as an assassin in The Killer. Photo / Supplied

The last time David Fincher made a movie for Netflix, it got 10 Oscar nominations. That was the 2020 Hollywood historical drama Mank. On The Killer, which heads to the streamer after a short cinema

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener