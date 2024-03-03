Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Why The Crown’s Kiwi director can’t escape palaces or politics

By Russell Baillie
4 mins to read
Kiwi director Jessica Hobbs on The Regime: " It’s a satire, and very funny but it’s pretty dark and it’s talking about something that’s really important in terms of the rise of populism and the soundbite news." Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi director Jessica Hobbs on The Regime: " It’s a satire, and very funny but it’s pretty dark and it’s talking about something that’s really important in terms of the rise of populism and the soundbite news." Photo / Getty Images

Jessica Hobbs has left The Crown, but she can’t seem to escape definitive articles or the ruling classes. In mini-series The Regime, the Emmy-winning New Zealander shares directing duties with veteran Stephen Frears on the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener