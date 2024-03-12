Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

3 Body Problem a quantum leap for Game of Thrones creators

4 mins to read
New face: New Zealand's Jess Hong joins John Bradley in 3 Body Problem. Photo / Ed Miller / Netflix

New face: New Zealand's Jess Hong joins John Bradley in 3 Body Problem. Photo / Ed Miller / Netflix

When it comes to aliens from other galaxies invading Earth, usually they just show up unannounced and uninvited. In 3 Body Problem – the next big thing for Game of Thrones makers David Benioff and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener