Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Gloriavale: New testaments from cult survivors

By Russell Baillie
5 mins to read
Given the past performances of Gloriavale shows, Escaping Utopia is sure to rate its bonnets off. Photo / Supplied

Given the past performances of Gloriavale shows, Escaping Utopia is sure to rate its bonnets off. Photo / Supplied

Escaping Utopia is another documentary about Gloriavale, the religious community that has attracted prying cameras for decades. But its makers say the three-part series finally tells the whole story.

When Natalie Malcon made Heaven and , her devastating award-winning 2021 documentary about the survivors of sexual abuse at the rural Auckland commune led by Bert Potter, she had already considered her next cult hit.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener