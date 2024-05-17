Nothing beats a burger, here’s some simple ways to jazz them up

Perfect patties. Photos / Supplied

Japanese Salmon Katsu Sliders

Small salmon patties coated in breadcrumbs and served with a katsu sauce make really tasty fish sliders. Add some wasabi for optional heat.

Serves 4

Japanese Salmon Katsu Sliders. Photo / Ryland Peters & Small

1 tsp sunflower oil, plus 1 tbsp for frying

1 tsp sesame oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

400g skinless salmon fillets

2 tsp miso paste

50g panko breadcrumbs

salt and freshly ground black pepper

KATSU SAUCE

4 tbsp tomato ketchup

2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp oyster sauce

4 tsp caster/granulated sugar

TO SERVE

8 mixed mini rolls

a handful of salad leaves

3 tbsp pickled ginger

a little wasabi paste (optional)

Heat 1 teaspoon of sunflower oil and the sesame oil in a frying pan and gently fry the shallots and ginger for 5 minutes until soft. Let cool.

Combine 300g of the salmon with the shallot mixture, miso paste and a little salt and pepper and purée in a food processor until fairly smooth. Finely dice the remaining salmon and stir through the minced mixture.

Shape the mixture into eight small patties, pressing each one down to make them nice and flat, and chill for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 190°C and line a baking sheet with baking parchment.

Meanwhile, make the katsu sauce. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Set aside.

Place the breadcrumbs in a shallow bowl and dip in the patties, pressing the crumbs over the surface to coat them completely.

Heat 1 tablespoon of sunflower oil in a large frying pan and cook the patties for 1 minute on each side over medium heat. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven for 5-10 minutes, or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and rest for 5 minutes.

To serve, cut the rolls in half and lightly toast the cut sides under the grill. Fill each roll with a burger, salad leaves, pickled ginger, wasabi (if using) and katsu sauce. Serve at once.

Pulled Pork Burgers

A long, slow cook is the perfect way to produce melt-in-the-mouth pulled pork. Served in a bun with a luscious barbecue sauce, it’s a winning combo.

Serves 10–12

Pulled Pork Burgers. Photo / Ryland Peters & Small

3kg free-range, bone-in pork shoulder (rind on, if you would like to make crackling)

1 tbsp sea salt

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp paprika

a big pinch of cayenne pepper

TO SERVE

warm brioche rolls

barbecue sauce to serve (optional)

Preheat the oven to 190°C.

If you want to make crackling, use a sharp knife to score diagonal lines across the rind and push the salt into the cuts. This draws the moisture out so that the surface crackles.

Fold a large piece of foil in two and place it in a roasting pan. You’re going to need enough foil either side to cover and seal the pork. Place the pork on top. Drizzle the olive oil over the surface and sprinkle over the paprika and cayenne.

Keeping the foil open at this stage, place the meat in the oven and roast for 25 minutes so that the outside has a chance to brown. Then turn the temperature right down to 150°C, fold in the sides of the foil so that the meat is totally covered and cook for at least 3 hours, 4 hours if you can. Every hour, open the foil and baste the meat by spooning the juices from the bottom of the pan back over the top of the joint. After 3-4 hours, prod it with a fork and see if it is easy to “pull” (the strips in the muscle should have “melted” apart). Return for a little longer if it still feels tight.

Open the foil, increase the heat to 200°C and continue to cook for 5 minutes to crisp up the top. Remove the crackling and set aside.

Use two forks to “pull” the pork to shreds. Cut the crackling into thin strips. Serve the pork in warm brioche rolls with the barbecue sauce and crackling on the side.

Turkey Burger with Onion & Cranberry Jam

Here, turkey mince is flavoured with wholegrain mustard and the cooked burger is served with delicious onion and cranberry jam/relish.

Serves 4

Turkey Burger with Onion & Cranberry Jam. Photo / Ryland Peters & Small

625g skinless turkey breast fillet, coarsely chopped

125g of smoked streaky bacon, coarsely chopped

2 tbsp wholegrain mustard

2 tbsp chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

½ tsp smoked paprika

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

sunflower oil, for shallow frying

ONION & CRANBERRY JAM/RELISH

2 tbsp olive oil

2 red onions, thinly sliced

50g dried cranberries

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

100g cranberry sauce

TO SERVE

4 burger buns, halved

a handful of watercress

To make the onion and cranberry jam, heat the oil in a saucepan, add the onions and fry over medium heat for 20-25 minutes until caramelised, stirring occasionally.

Meanwhile, soak the cranberries in the vinegar until required. Add the cranberries to the onions with the cranberry sauce and 2 tablespoons of water and cook for 10 minutes until thickened and jam-like. Season to taste with salt and pepper and set aside to cool.

Put the turkey and bacon in a food processor and blend until coarsely minced. Transfer to a bowl, add the mustard, parsley, paprika and some salt and pepper and work together with your hands until evenly mixed. Cover and chill for 30 minutes. Divide into four portions and shape into burger patties. Press each burger down to make them nice and flat.

Heat a shallow layer of sunflower oil in a frying pan, add the turkey patties and fry for 4-5 minutes on each side until cooked through. Keep them warm.

Lightly toast the buns under the grill and then fill with watercress, patties and the onion and cranberry jam. Serve at once.

Superfood Burgers

These are the ultimate superfood beef burgers, with a tasty hit of protein, iron and antioxidants, as well as vitamins A, B6 and C.

Makes 2

Superfood Burgers. Photo / Ryland Peters & Small

300g minced beef

1 cooked beetroot, grated

½ cooking apple, peeled and diced

20g tomato purée

1 tsp powdered spirulina (optional)

20g dried breadcrumbs (optional)

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

a pinch each of salt and freshly ground black pepper

oil, for frying

TO SERVE

wholemeal rolls

spinach leaves

hummus, to serve

Using your hand, mix together the beef, grated beetroot, diced cooking apple, tomato purée, spirulina and breadcrumbs (if using), garlic, salt and pepper until well mixed.

Divide the mixture in half and shape into two burgers, making sure they’re not too fat, so that it’s easier to cook them through.

Heat a little oil in a frying pan over high heat and put the burgers in. Don’t turn them too quickly; let them sear fully on the first side for 4-5 minutes before you move them. Turn and cook on the other side for 5-6 minutes, until they’re cooked thoroughly in the middle.

For extra goodness, serve in a lightly toasted wholemeal roll with a few spinach leaves and a dollop of hummus on the top.

An edited extract from Burgers, published by Ryland Peters & Small ($21.99).