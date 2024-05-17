Advertisement
Nothing beats a burger, here’s some simple ways to jazz them up

6 mins to read
Perfect patties. Photos / Supplied

Japanese Salmon Katsu Sliders

Small salmon patties coated in breadcrumbs and served with a katsu sauce make really tasty fish sliders. Add some wasabi for optional heat.

Serves 4

Japanese Salmon Katsu Sliders. Photo / Ryland Peters & Small
  • 1 tsp sunflower oil, plus 1 tbsp for frying
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 2 shallots, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp grated fresh ginger
  • 400g skinless salmon fillets
  • 2 tsp miso paste
  • 50g panko breadcrumbs
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

KATSU SAUCE

  • 4 tbsp tomato ketchup
  • 2 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tbsp oyster sauce
  • 4 tsp caster/granulated sugar

TO SERVE

  • 8 mixed mini rolls
  • a handful of salad leaves
  • 3 tbsp pickled ginger
  • a little wasabi paste (optional)

Heat 1

