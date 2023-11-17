Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The Sauce: Vanya Insull shares the recipes that made her a social media staple

By Alana Rae
7 mins to read
Clockwise from left: One-pot chicken and lemon orzo, VJ Cooks’ founder Vanya Insull and Pork Lettuce Cups. Photos / Supplied

Clockwise from left: One-pot chicken and lemon orzo, VJ Cooks’ founder Vanya Insull and Pork Lettuce Cups. Photos / Supplied

Taupō cook Vanya Insull tells Alana Rae how her one-pot pasta and chocolate slice recipes made her a social media staple.

Why is it important for you to make delicious, achievable dishes?

I think a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener