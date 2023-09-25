Advertisement

The Holst diaries: Alison Holst taught us that food is an intrinsic part of history

By Colleen Brown
6 mins to read
Alison's recipes harked back to times when people shared excess produce, made food with a nod to the seasons and cooked from scratch. Photo / Asher Finlayson

In many ways, cooking legend Alison Holst was ahead of her time. She gently nudged us into having greater awareness of alternative ways of cooking. She opened our eyes to what was possible. The Kitchen series introduced new ideas to us all to experiment with – vegetarian recipes using lentils with a cautionary postscript for our tastebuds: “Do not expect a mixture like this to taste of meat. It doesn’t!”

