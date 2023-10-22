Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Life

MasterChef winner Sam Low shares his easy, flavour-packed recipes

By Alana Rae
8 mins to read
"After writing the book, I have been saying to my closest friends that this has, in a way, been therapy for me." Photo / Vanessa Wu

"After writing the book, I have been saying to my closest friends that this has, in a way, been therapy for me." Photo / Vanessa Wu

Your cookbook, Modern Chinese, starts almost as a memoir; was this cathartic to write?

Absolutely. I guess for many people, especially in arts or art-adjacent career endeavours, it’s tricky to formulate what has shaped your

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener