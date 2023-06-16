The meals and treats Instagram cook makes for crew on Ōtemātātā Station

Phillipa Cameron's sausage rolls are a firm favourite with kids. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Almost daily, Philippa Cameron posts to nearly 40,000 Instagram followers letting them know “What’s for Smoko”, documenting the treats and meals she makes for the crew on Ōtemātātā Station, her family’s North Otago sheep and beef farm. Her second cookbook, Winter Warmers, collects these popular recipes and stories of the station women who came before her.

How did “What’s for Smoko” start?

When my mother-in-law died, I found myself station cook, but I quickly ran out of ideas. I thought if I was bored making this food, the staff were probably bored eating it.

So you branched out. How did people off the station find out?

I would Snapchat friends showing them what I’d made that day. I sent them photos of eclairs and they’d ask for the recipe. I thought if I made an Instagram, I could take pictures and pop up the recipes so my friends could access them. It grew quickly – people seemed mesmerised by the romance of the station.

Why the book’s winter focus?

Winter blended well into that romance. We showcased it through photos of the autumn muster, with the men like cowboys. They didn’t realise they were having their photo taken for the cookbook!

You’ve spoken about seeing photos of your book in homes all over the world. How does that feel?

I love seeing my book in funny little places, some in Scotland and America. During the lockdowns, a lot of Kiwis were stuck overseas. I got a photograph of a flat of expats in China who were teachers, and they were making the apple crumble. I think it was a taste of home for them. When the first book [A High Country Life] came out, someone said, “I couldn’t find your book to make scones this morning, and then found it on my husband’s side of the bed.” Another said they found it in their teenage daughter’s room. Photographer Lottie Hedley and I figured the first book’s success was down to it not being for a singular audience. It was a coffee-table book because of the stunning photographs; there were recipes for the person who does the cooking and stories about the station for the person wanting to read.

What’s your earliest cooking memory?

Cooking with Mrs Oakes. She lived in the house next to my primary school. We used to do “clubs” on Friday afternoons and go to people’s houses in the community to learn different things like archery or sewing. I remember making butterfly vanilla cupcakes, where you take the top out of the cupcake to make the butterfly wings.

What’s your go-to comfort meal?

A good pot of barley-and-vegetable soup with fresh bread, heavily buttered to dunk.

Which chef inspires you?

Nadia Lim, because of her voice in the agricultural sector. It’s so nice there’s someone on our side and it’s somebody that New Zealand respects and listens to. Not only is she an inspiration cooking-wise because she uses fresh produce, but she’s realistic. She knows no one can put out MasterChef dishes every night.

The romance of country life has global reach, Philippa Cameron says. Photo / Lottie Hedley





Yellow Duck Curry

If your house is like mine, and every May your freezer fills up with ducks – but then you forget about them and they sink to the bottom – this recipe will soon become a favourite. Serve with basmati rice, a good dollop of yoghurt and freshly chopped coriander.

2 ducks

2 carrots

2 onions

1 bay leaf

oil for frying

250ml chicken stock

400ml can coconut cream

2 tbsp brown sugar

seasonal green vegetables or frozen green beans

Curry Paste

1 onion

1 bulb garlic

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground chilli

4 tsp curry powder

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp honey

Every may, Philippa Cameron's freezer fills up with ducks. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Place the ducks in a large pot on a low heat, then cover with cold water. Roughly chop the carrots and one onion, then add to the pot with the bay leaf. Simmer for 2 hours.

While the ducks are cooking, prepare the paste. Using a blender, blitz all the ingredients into a paste.

Once the ducks are falling apart and have separated from the carcasses, remove all of the meat. Shred using two forks, then set aside. Discard the rest of the pot’s contents and give the pot a quick wash.

Put the oil in the bottom of the pot on a low heat. Heat the curry paste for 5 minutes until fragrant. Watch carefully, as it will easily burn. If it looks to be too hot, add some of the stock to stop it from catching.

Roughly chop the remaining onion, then add to the pot. Stir in the coconut cream and brown sugar. Return the meat to the pot with the stock, then gently stir. Simmer for 45 minutes until the sauce thickens.

Add the green vegetables and simmer for 5 minutes before serving.

Serves 4-6.

Tips and Tricks

The green veges can be served on the side instead of added to the curry.

You can use a store-bought yellow curry paste. Choose an authentic one from a specialist shop or the international section at the supermarket.

Replace the dry coriander in the curry paste with a handful of fresh coriander stalks (keep the leaves for serving).

Flatbreads are nice with this, to mop up the curry sauce.

Mashed-Potato Pastry Sausage Rolls

These sausage rolls are so soft and buttery they’ve become a firm favourite with the children. This is also a great way to use up leftover mashed potato.

Mashed-Potato Pastry

50g butter

75g flour

1½ cups cold mashed potato

½ tsp baking powder

¼ cup milk

Sausage filling

450g sausage meat

½ tsp curry powder

1 onion, grated or finely diced

½ cup breadcrumbs

tomato sauce (to bind the mixture)

To decorate

handful of sesame seeds (optional)

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan-bake and prepare a baking tray.

To make the pastry, rub the butter and flour together. Add the cold mashed potato and baking powder. Combine using a dough whisk or butter knife. Slowly pour in the milk (you may not need it all) and combine to make a firm dough. Use clean hands to form it into a ball. Place the dough on a well-floured surface and roll out to a square about 5mm thick. Cut in half, creating two rectangles.

To make the filling, rinse out the bowl you used to make the pastry. Squeeze in the sausage meat and combine with the remaining ingredients. Spoon small amounts of filling into the middle of each pastry rectangle to create one long sausage down the middle. Wrap the pastry around the meat, leaving the ends open.

Cut each log into three pieces and place on the prepared tray. Sprinkle with sesame seeds (if using). Bake for 25 minutes until golden.

Makes 6 large rolls.

Tips and Tricks

Grate the onion instead of dicing them, as this ensures there are no chunks for fussy eaters to find.

Turn the pastry a quarter-turn after each time you roll it. This ensures more of a square shape.

Pumpkin and Dark Chocolate Scones

My eldest sister, Hannah, used to be a chef in several trendy Dunedin cafes, and the Otago Daily Times would often publish requested recipes. Customers would ask for the recipe for their favourite item at a local cafe, and the paper would ask the chef for a copy. This is a version of one of her recipes that was published (with some tweaks).

3 cups self-raising flour

¾ cup wholemeal flour

1 cup brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

150g roughly chopped dark chocolate

75g butter, melted

1 cup cold, cooked and mashed pumpkin

1 egg

½ cup milk

Glaze (optional)

1 tbsp apricot jam

3 tbsp boiling water

Philipaa Cameron takes on her sister's classic scone recipe. Photo / Lottie Hedley

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan-bake. Prepare a large, round oven dish or a flat baking tray.

Place the flours, sugar, spices and chocolate in a large bowl. Mix thoroughly, then make a well in the centre.

Combine the melted butter, pumpkin and egg in a separate bowl. Pour the butter mixture into the dry ingredients, then gently combine. Gradually pour the milk into the mixture, and gently mix to form a dough. Tip the dough onto the prepared dish or tray, then shape into a circle about 3-4cm thick. Cut like a pizza into 12 equal-sized scones. Bake for 15-20 minutes.

While the scones are baking, make the glaze. Combine the jam and boiling water. Baste each scone with glaze.

Makes 12.

An edited extract from Winter Warmers: Recipes and stories from a New Zealand high country station, by Philippa Cameron (Allen & Unwin, $49.99).