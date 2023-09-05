Advertisement

Bake Off winner Alby Hailes shares new recipes and how food can impact your mental health

By Alana Rae
The Great Kiwi Bake Off 2021 winner Alby Hailes is now training to be a psychiatrist while also making cakes in Dunedin. Photo / Aaron McLean

The Great Kiwi Bake Off 2021 winner Alby Hailes is now training to be a psychiatrist while also making cakes in Dunedin. He talks to Alana Rae about how food can affect mental health.

