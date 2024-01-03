Inform your opinion: Should you drive along the beach this summer?

Safety threat: Vehicles on beaches also pose a threat to public safety as well as threatened native birds. Photo / Getty Images

Ahh, the first weekend of summer. The perfect reason to hop in the Ute with your mates, down a few too many bevvies, and go for a cruise up the river or along the beach – what could be more ‘Kiwi’ than that?

While this may sound like a great Kiwi day out, it can be devastating to many of our most vulnerable species. Early September to the end of January is nesting season for threatened native birds such as the ngutu pare wrybill, tūturiwhatu banded dotterel, tarapirohe black-fronted tern and tarāpuka black-billed gull.

These species all breed in the dynamic South Island braided river systems, like the Rakahuri Ashley River and the Waimakariri. Braided rivers are a rare feature globally and are biologically rich. Almost 64% of New Zealand’s braided rivers are in Canterbury and form a vital ecological link from the mountains to the sea.

Coastal wildlife is also easily disturbed, injured or killed when vehicles drive on our beaches. With their delicate dune systems and special flora and fauna, our coastal ecosystems are particularly vulnerable. There have been records of kororā little blue penguins being struck and killed by vehicles travelling along beaches, and marine mammals such as pakake NZ sea lions being injured and/or disturbed as well.

Vehicles on beaches also pose a threat to public safety. Surf Life Saving New Zealand recorded 228 incidents involving vehicles on beaches from 2018 to mid-2023, with more than a dozen of these resulting in fatalities.

‘Crate Day’ was created by a radio station in 2009 and is held on the first Saturday of December every year. It is an unofficial celebration of summer in Aotearoa New Zealand, where those taking part attempt to consume a crate of a dozen 745ml bottles of Denzel Frothington’s i.e. bottles of beer.

Year after year since its inception, some keen four-wheel drivers and other off-roaders have used this day to celebrate summer days. Unfortunately, in doing so they have created havoc across our delicate river habitats and unique coastal environments. Despite media sharing calls from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and concerned community members for drivers to avoid these sensitive habitats, 2023 saw their return en masse.

In Canterbury, approximately 150 4WD vehicles were seen near the Okuku Bridge on the morning of Saturday 2 December, before moving up the river for 22km towards the Ashley Gorge. DOC rangers and police increased their presence at river entry points, but many of their requests to act responsibly were simply ignored.

4WDs, motorbikes, dirt bikes and ATVs can damage and destroy nests and kill birds and the stones and rocks flicked up by their tyres can be lethal. Several photos of destroyed nests and eggs were circulated soon after the event. Fuel and oil can also leak into the river, causing water quality issues and damaging the habitats of our indigenous freshwater fish and invertebrates.

The good news is there are responsible people out there. Some 4WD groups did “get the memo”, with one crate day trip being changed to a “great day” trip, and moved to the first Saturday in February, to avoid the bird nesting season.

It does raise the bigger question as to why these areas aren’t being protected. Actually, they are at a high level (under the Wildlife Act and Marine Mammals Protection Regulations). However, under these laws compliance and enforcement is resource intensive, and providing adequate evidence for a prosecution is often difficult.

An infringement can be issued to anyone who uses any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or hovercraft to herd or harass any marine mammal (Marine Mammals Protection Regulations 1992), and no person may, without lawful authority, hunt or kill any absolutely protected or partially protected wildlife or rob, disturb, or destroy, or have in his or her possession the nest of any absolutely protected or partially protected wildlife (Wildlife Act 1953).

Local Councils also have the power to create bylaws prohibiting vehicles from rivers and beaches under the Local Government Act (2002), and the Land Transport Act (1998). Some councils have done this, some haven’t. Of the ones that have, the rules are varied and inconsistent across the country, and are often left unmonitored and/or unenforced. Local council and DOC staff, especially in the instance of crate day, have talked about not feeling safe trying to stop drivers on the riverbank and are often met with hostility, abuse, and aggravation.

A recent investigation by Forest & Bird has revealed the stark differences in council regulations across the country. By highlighting the gaps and lobbying councils for improved protection, there is hope during time that regulations and monitoring will improve.

In the meantime, we all have a role to play in stopping vehicles driving in riverbeds and on our beaches where they can damage the special nature that is so important to us as New Zealanders.

The appropriate authorities can ensure the regulations are enforced, illegal activities are stopped, and prosecutions are sought for the worst/repeat offenders. As a member of the public, if you see behaviour or activity that breaches any law or bylaw, threatens, disturbs or damages wildlife and/or their habitats, contact DOC (0800 DOC HOT), the NZ Police (105) and your local council.

Chelsea McGaw has been a Regional Conservation Manager for Forest and Bird since June 2022, and covers Otago, Southland Rakiura and the sub-Antarctic Islands.