Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Politics

Inform your opinion: Why do we need a space minister?

By Peter Griffin
5 mins to read
Final frontier: Kiwis may know about Rocket Lab but less well-known is the cluster of companies that have emerged in aerospace and space tech in this country in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

Final frontier: Kiwis may know about Rocket Lab but less well-known is the cluster of companies that have emerged in aerospace and space tech in this country in recent years. Photo / Getty Images

There were bemused chuckles emanating from the press gallery when the new coalition government announced Judith Collins as the country’s first-ever Minister for Space.

Space is one of several interrelated portfolios the veteran National MP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener