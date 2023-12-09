Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Life

The Good Life: Flights of Fancy and the appeal of an airshow

By Greg Dixon
4 mins to read
WOW: Planes from the 1930s and 1940s are an exciting spectacle at Wings Over Wairarapa. Photo / Getty Images

WOW: Planes from the 1930s and 1940s are an exciting spectacle at Wings Over Wairarapa. Photo / Getty Images

What’s the appeal, Michele had asked. And as I trudged through the mud on to Masterton’s Hood Aerodrome, a southerly in my face and a lowering sky threatening more rain, I did rather wonder myself.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener