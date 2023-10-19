Advertisement

Peter Griffin: The expansion of our aerospace industry comes with a new set of dilemmas

By Peter Griffin
New Zealand is an unlikely player in the cutting-edge aerospace industry.

This summer, diggers will break ground on a kilometre-long runway on the Kaitorete Spit, a 50-minute drive from the centre of Christchurch. The runway and an associated hangar will facilitate the launch of experimental aircraft,

