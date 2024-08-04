Advertisement
Seeds of hope: Saving New Zealand’s native orchids

By Veronika Meduna
4 mins to read
The Cooper's black orchid's unusual feeding habits could be the key to saving it. Photo / Carlos Lehnebach

New Zealand’s native orchids are extraordinary plants and difficult to spot in the wild. But there are some rare species many might not even recognise as living things.

Cooper’s black orchid is one of them.

