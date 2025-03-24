Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Mapping the Motu: How a new book reimagines the NZ Wars through Māori perspectives

New Zealand Listener
9 mins to read

Toitu te Whenua: Places and People of the New Zealand Wars, by Lauren Keenan (Te Āti Awa ki Taranaki), gives readers the history of 30 key battles and confrontations in the New Zealand Wars as well as timelines, maps, driving tips and helpful information for those seeking knowledge and understanding from a Māori perspective. In this edited extract, Keenan outlines the British campaign against rangatira Riwha Tītokowaru and south Taranaki iwi in 1868-89.

The land confiscations and subsequent scorched-earth policy

