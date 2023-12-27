SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / New Zealand
Listener

The largely forgotten history of how early Pākehā mixed with Māori

11 minutes to read
By Sally Blundell

From the archives: If you’re still recovering from overindulging on Christmas Day, consider what the first Christmas dinner in Aotearoa was like - and what the records and artefacts left behind reveal about early Māori

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener