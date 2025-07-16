North Adelaide Football Club legend Barrie Robran has died aged 77. Photo / The Advertiser

“Jade unfortunately has had to go home, there has been some unexpected and very tragic news, there’s been a death in her family,” Tom said.

“Hope you’re okay, Jade, if you’re driving home listening right now.

“Jade, we love you, we hope you’re okay with the rest of the family.

“Hopefully she’ll be back tomorrow. That’s very, very sad news.”

He continued to host the show solo.

It’s not yet known how Barrie died, with his family yet to release a statement.

Barrie, who won the Magarey Medal three times during his career, has a statue at Adelaide Oval in his honour.

Jade Robran co-hosts FIVEAA's Winter Breakfast show with Tom Rehn. Photo / News.com.au

Jade is yet to comment.

The radio host and journalist, who also occasionally presents segments on Channel 7’s Sunrise, has been a roving reporter for FIVEAA since February last year.

She has worked on TV for more than a decade, having presented the AFL Grand Final, Melbourne Cup Carnival and Australian Open over the years.

She is married to 2001 Big Brother winner turned AFL sports agent Ben Williams, with whom she shares two sons.

The pair, who wed in 2008, suffered a scare this time last year when Williams was involved in a near-fatal motorcycle accident.

Taking to Instagram in June on the first anniversary of the incident, Jade said her husband “shouldn’t have survived” the crash in South Australia’s Flinders Range.

“It’s been 365 days since me and the boys got a call to say Ben had been in a motorcycle accident (that he shouldn’t have survived but did),” Jade wrote.

“The following six months was a bit …

“But, we all got through it (you’re a strong, determined bugger big guy) and in a crazy way, we are all better for it and stronger as a unit.”