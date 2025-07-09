Natasha Archer is reportedly departing Kensington Palace in order to set up her own private consultancy. Photo / Max Cisotti and Dave Benett, Getty Images for Royal Ascot

The Princess of Wales’ “right-hand woman” has resigned after 15 years on the job.

Natasha Archer, 37, is departing Kensington Palace in order to set up her own private consultancy, according to People magazine.

She was known to be an invaluable member of the private household, and has been by Kate’s side for key events – both personally and professionally – throughout the years.

According to the publication, the royal couple have “wished Natasha the very best for the exciting opportunities ahead”.

Archer first joined royal employment in 2010 and worked as a personal assistant to both Prince William and Kate – the latter of whom she developed a close friendship with over the years, and became an unofficial stylist.