HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Dave Mullins and Brad Booker, winner of the Best Animated Short Film for “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”, pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: (L-R) Dave Mullins and Brad Booker, winner of the Best Animated Short Film for “War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”, pose in the press room during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Ovation Hollywood on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles - and New Zealand’s own Wētā FX has been recognised for its work on one award-winning film.

The award for Best Animated Short film was handed out earlier today by Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy, with Pachyderm and Ninety-Five Senses among the nominations.

But you might have heard a familiar name as the creators of War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko accepted the win.

That name was Peter Jackson — and it turns out that the award-winning Kiwi director had a hand in the film, as its visual effects and animation were created by Aotearoa-based Wētā FX.

A Wētā FX spokesperson confirmed to the NZ Herald last week that the New Zealand visual effects company was not named on the actual nomination ticket but noted that their work was being recognised.

Wētā FX Executive VFX Producer David Conley said, “We are incredibly proud to have played a pivotal role in this meaningful and visually stunning short film.

“For it to be recognised with an Academy Award speaks volumes to the filmmakers’ creative vision and leadership, and we could not be prouder to have worked alongside them to bring it to life.”

Wētā FX were nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar this year for their work on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The win marked the first Oscar for filmmakers Brad Booker and Dave Mullins, who were joined on stage by executive producer Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono. He took the opportunity to wish his mother a happy Mother’s Day, as the UK celebrates today.

The film is set to the the soundtrack of Lennon and Ono’s classic Christmas song Happy Xmas (War is Over), and follows two World War I soldiers playing a game of chess via carrier pigeon, though they’re fighting on opposite sides.

Despite the industry seeing the historic WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes last year, Hollywood is coming back together again at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate their best, their brightest and some names who just might be the next big thing.

Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon lead the nominations, and Kiwi movie fans hoping to watch the awards unfold live can tune in through Disney+ , or follow along here for the Herald’s coverage.

Load more

The red carpet has been an eventful affair with Vanessa Hudgens debuting her baby bump months after marrying baseball player Cole Tucker. Elsewhere, actress Liza Koshy was caught falling over on the carpet and after having a chuckle, got back up and continued her carpet appearance.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski arrived at the Academy Awards, putting on a united front with their red-carpet appearance after divorce rumours began swirling in January.

Seen at the Golden Globes earlier this year, fans speculated Krasinski told Blunt, “I can’t wait to divorce”, however, a source told US Weekly shortly afterwards: “There are no issues with Emily and John. They are absolutely not talking about divorce.”



