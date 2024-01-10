A break-up or weather speculation? Social media users are going crazy over this clip. Photo / AP

One of Hollywood’s favourite couples is causing a stir online after a clip of the pair went viral.

Rumours are swirling about Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s marriage after they were spotted talking while posing for pictures on the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday. A TikTok clip of the couple has people questioning what exactly they were discussing, reports Page Six.

Many theories have come to light, with some speculating Krasinski is looking to part ways with the Oppenheimer actress, whom he married in 2010 and shares two daughters with.

“I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than ‘divorce’,” one person wrote.

“Did he say, ‘I can’t wait to divorce?’ And she said, ‘Hey’, and he stated, ‘I’m serious’ …” another asked.

“I swear he’s saying divorce, but I want him to be saying, ‘Get through this,’” a third chimed in.

Some social media users had a more positive outlook on the moment, speculating the couple were complaining about the windy weather.

“‘I can’t wait to get indoors’. It was really windy and cold,” one person picked up.

“You can hear her say, ‘It’s actually kinda chilly right now’. And he responds, ‘I can’t wait to get indoors’,” another amateur lip-reader guessed.

“He says, ‘I can’t wait to get indoors’, and she says, ‘Same’,” a third person said.

Other social media users thought Krasinski’s remarks could have something to do with hors d’oeuvres or the awards.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were reportedly gossiping at the Golden Globes. Photo / X

The Golden Globes this year had many fans at home lip-reading and analysing when it came to celebrities’ conversations.

Selena Gomez made headlines when she whispered something to Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry, with watchers speculating the Only Murders in the Building actress was telling her friends Timothée Chalamet had rejected her request for a photo.

Lip-reading expert Jeremy Freedman told Page Six exclusively he thinks fans are correct in their assumption that the Wonka star did, in fact, shut down a photo op with the star.

Freeman deciphered the interaction, revealing that Gomez, 31, went up to the Karma singer, 34, and Sperry, 31, and whispered: “He didn’t want a picture with me. He said no.”

Sperry then asked, “Timothée?”, according to Freeman, to which Gomez responded with a nod.

However, an insider close to the Wolves songstress denied the allegation, sharing with Page Six that Gomez was not talking about Chalamet and his reality star beau, Kylie Jenner.