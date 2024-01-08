Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were reportedly gossiping at the Golden Globes. Photo / X

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were reportedly gossiping at the Golden Globes. Photo / X

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have caused a stir among fans after an animated interaction between the two friends went viral.

The 81st Golden Globes took place in Los Angeles yesterday marking the first major star studded event of the award show season and while there were plenty of glamorous moments, it’s one interaction between the two A listers catching fans attention.

A video of the pair was uploaded to social media shortly after the awards with new couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet seemingly being the centre of their conversation.

Taking to X, a fan shared the short video shows Gomez walking over to Swift, leaning down and whispering something in her ear causing the Blank Space singer and Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry - who was sitting with Swift - to gasp.

some #GoldenGlobes tea😭😭



“i asked for a picture with him and she (kylie jenner) said no” – selena gomez



“with timothee?”



*selena nods* pic.twitter.com/LvO4dC6heK — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 8, 2024

Fans were quick to attempt to lip read and analyse the clip, with one person claiming the Only Murders in the Building star told her friend she asked for a photo with Chalamet only to be told “no” by Jenner.

One person wrote, “Some Golden Globes tea”, adding, “I asked for a picture with him (Timothee Chalamet) and she (Kylie Jenner) said no.”

“With Timothee?” The fan claimed Swift replied with her mouth wide open from shock causing Gomez to nod in response.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The alleged comments have caused mixed reactions from fans who have taken to the social media site to share their thoughts with one writing, “Selena Gomez is at the Golden Globes because she’s nominated, Kylie is at the golden globes because her boyfriend is nominated. Know your place girl”.

Another said, “Selena so real. Whenever something happens to me I’m running straight to my girls”

Others claimed the moment was the “highlight” of the award show with another adding: “I love Taylors face”.

However, Jenner fans were quick to defend the Kardashians star writing, “Kylie Jenner a real one for saying no to Selena Gomez wanting a photo,” one person said.

Gomez and Chalamet are former co-stars with the two having worked together as love interests in the 2018 Woody Allen film, A Rainy Day In New York.