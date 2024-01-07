Kiwi actress Rose McIver, of Ghosts, attends the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards. Photo / Getty Images

The Golden Globes red carpet made a comeback in 2023 after a two-year hiatus, during which the awards show was scaled down to a streaming-only event with not a host or carpet to be seen.

But in 2024, the 81st Golden Globes are kicking off award season early, with TV and film stars set to take to the carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel at 12:30pm (NZT) on January 8 including Kiwi actress Rose McIver who appears to have made a huge announcement.

The New Zealand born actress first appeared on screens in Power Rangers in 2009 before moving on to bigger projects including Netflix’s “A Christmas Prince” in 2017 and CBS’ biggest hit comedies, “Ghosts”, now she’s revealed her biggest project of all, motherhood.

While McIver isn’t up for any nominations tonight, she has already stolen the show by announcing her pregnancy on the carpet just months after marrying her boyfriend of six years, George Byrne.

Also on the carpet, Gillian Anderson is giving us a lesson in glam while other celebrities trickle in. Sadly, the award ceremony itself isn’t available for Kiwis to watch anywhere - but we can still get our fix of the glitz and glam, with Variety and Entertainment Tonight’s official red carpet pre-show streaming on the outlets’ websites.

We can expect to see a lot of Barbie pink on the carpet, with Greta Gerwig’s film leading nominations with nine nods, including for Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, as well as Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Original Song for three numbers from the soundtrack.

It’s of course closely followed by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which scored eight nominations, including Best Picture - Drama and nods for actors Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

Succession was the top-nominated television programme with nine nods, including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.

So, as the stars prepare to celebrate their achievements, what are they wearing on the carpet this year?

Rose McIver

Kiwi actress Rose McIver looks elegant in Gucci as she debuts her growing baby bump at the 81st Golden Globes.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson. Photo / Getty Images

The two-time Golden Globe winner may not be up for any awards tonight, but Gillian Anderson is certainly educating us on red-carpet glam.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren is thinking pink (and purple) and this year’s Golden Globes.

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario

Patrick J. Adams and Troian Bellisario. Photo / Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams and his wife, Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, are couple goals on the carpet as the Suits star prepares to present an award tonight.

Rosamund Pike

The Saltburn star is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture tonight, but her Dior Couture dress is already a winner.

Bella Ramsey

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey looks cool, calm and collected in Prada as she waits to see if she will take out the globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama.

Simu Liu

Barbie star Simu Liu is looking dapper as Award show Ken tonight.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum. Photo / Getty Images

The supermodel is coming in hot in her dazzling red gown.

More to come.