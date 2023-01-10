Golden Globes 2023: Best dressed on the red carpet

Avatar star Bailey Bass, 19, is attending her first Golden Globes. Photo / Getty Images

After two years, the Golden Globes’ abandoned red carpet has been heavily dusted off for its 2023 comeback.

The annual celebration of film and TV is hosting its 80th anniversary ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California today, and it’s certainly an upgrade on last year’s event, which saw the show reduced to a streamed slide show without a host or a red carpet after NBC dropped the broadcast and celebrities boycotted the event over corruption and racism claims.

But the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – the organisation that governs the event – has promised Wednesday’s gala will be “Hollywood’s Party of the Year”.

So with that, let’s kick off festivities on the red carpet.

Here are the best dressed as they arrive on the red carpet:

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum goes from one extreme to the other - from her Halloween worm costume, to today’s look: a Cabaret-esque sparkling mini dress with feather details. Is she setting a trend for awards shows to come?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Heidi Klum attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Eddie Redmayne

Has this star ever put a foot wrong on a red carpet? Putting the couture in cute suit, Redmayne is perfection with this chocolate number and giant rosette.

Eddie Redmayne. Photo / Getty Images

Laverne Cox

Cerulean blue suits you Laverne Cox. Often an early arrival on red carpets, Cox is statuesque in this perfectly draped dress with splashes of silver.

Laverne Cox. Photo / Getty Images

Glen Powell

Top Gun: Maverick villain-turned-saviour Glen Powell brings some old Hollywood glam, looking dashing in a tuxedo.

Glen Powell. Photo / Getty Images

Britt Lower

Severance actress Britt Lower rebirths the punk princess trend of our intentionally forgotten youth with this pink and black number.

Britt Lower. Photo / Getty Images

Bailey Bass

Avatar sequel star Bailey Bass attends her first Globes in a shiny gold number with cute detailing at the waist and a slick up ‘do.

Bailey Bass. Photo / Getty Images

Billy Porter

Always a red carpet favourite, Billy Porter can be counted on to bring the glamour. This year its a sweeping velvet gown with a tuxedo top and bustle and train bottom.

