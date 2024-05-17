The Duke of Sussex found his father’s public snub “painful”, according to a royal expert. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry is said to have been heartbroken over King Charles’ decision to turn down an invitation to meet during his quick trip to the UK earlier this month, especially because “everyone knew the real reason”.

The royal was back home for two days and just a few kilometres away from King Charles while celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the Invictus Games.

After rumours swirled for weeks over whether the father and son would meet during the London visit, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex shared a statement regarding his plans while in the UK.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” the spokesman said.

“The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

While the statement was seemingly diplomatic, it highlighted the fact that King Charles was either unable or unwilling to shuffle his work commitments around in order to see his son, thus shedding light on the pair’s rocky relationship.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex found his father’s public snub “painful”.

“He was deeply shocked at his father’s blunt refusal to see him even for a moment,” he told The Mirror.

“This time the rejection was particularly painful because it was so public – Harry may have issued a statement saying he completely understood why his father didn’t have time to see him, but everyone knows the real reason had nothing to do with busy schedules.”

Just a couple of days after Harry had left the UK for a tour in Nigeria with his wife Meghan Markle, it was reported that Charles had declined the catch-up as he wanted to avoid “the drama” that surrounds his son.

“He doesn’t need the drama in his life,” said Richard Eden, a writer for the Daily Mail, who alleges a source close to Charles gave him the details of the failed meet-up.

“Harry and Meghan have brought him, and the rest of the family, nothing but worries over the past few years.”

Eden went on to say the estrangement between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family is unlikely to be mended until Harry and Meghan apologise for their various criticisms of the monarchy.