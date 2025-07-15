“Never say never. I may post him or I may not,” she told the Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential at the time.

“I’ve recently said until I know for a fact you’re going to be the one, I don’t think I’ll post them again. You don’t just post whoever anymore, and I’m careful now because there is just too much scrutiny.”

So it seems Stevenson might be “the one”, as the influencer decided to hard launch their relationship after a few subtle hints on her account in recent weeks.

It is unknown how long the two have been together, however, it seems things are getting serious as the pair celebrated her birthday together earlier in the month.

On June 26, she teased the relationship with a photo from behind of her and a man ordering a drink at a bar.

Sammy Robinson has been posting Easter eggs of their romance to social media in recent weeks. Photo / Instagram

Robinson initially rose to fame on YouTube as one of Australia’s original beauty content creators, before moving over to TikTok with lifestyle and beauty videos.

She later launched her own fashion brand, One Mile, in 2020, which has had significant success in a short time.

The brand’s debut at Australian Fashion Week in 2022 marked its transition into a respected industry player.

It now has two brick-and-mortar stores, one in Bondi Beach and one in Paddington.

Robinson first rose to fame on YouTube as a beauty creator. Photo / Instagram

In an interview with Vogue Australia, she mentioned that there’s no secret behind her success, she simply tries to stay true to herself.

“Just do you. Everyone else is already taken,” she said.

“There is no point being someone that you’re not, it sounds cliche, but truly people will be able to tell if you’re in it for the wrong reasons or if you’re being fake for the fame.

“Find your passion and just do whatever makes you happy … not just what is trending.”