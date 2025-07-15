Sammy Robinson has officially confirmed her relationship with New Zealand rugby star Shaun Stevenson.
The Australian influencer and fashion designer, 29, shared a sweet Instagram photo with her rugby boyfriend, 28, who plays for North Harbour in the domestic Mitre 10 Cup and the Chiefs in the international Super Rugbycompetition.
The couple were seen smiling amid Stevenson’s match against the British Lions on Saturday, with Robinson revealing she was gifted new shoes by her man – yellow and green adidas sneakers that match his rugby kit.
“He got me new shoes,” she captioned the post.
Robinson, known for founding the fashion label One Mile, posted the affectionate photo just two months after she said she was going to keep her relationship private.
“Never say never. I may post him or I may not,” she told the Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential at the time.
“I’ve recently said until I know for a fact you’re going to be the one, I don’t think I’ll post them again. You don’t just post whoever anymore, and I’m careful now because there is just too much scrutiny.”
So it seems Stevenson might be “the one”, as the influencer decided to hard launch their relationship after a few subtle hints on her account in recent weeks.