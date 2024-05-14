The King and the Duke of Sussex really can’t see eye to eye. Photo / Getty Images

The King and his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, really can’t see eye to eye. Even over their failure to meet eye to eye.

In the blame game that is the “Prince Harry vs the rest of the royal family” psychodrama, father and son have found a new disagreement – this time over who was in the wrong when the pair failed to meet in London last week.

The Duke had flown into London from his home in California to attend a service at St Paul’s Cathedral to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

With his father recovering from cancer, sources close to the Duke insisted he had lodged a request in advance to see the King during his stay.

The King’s men meanwhile counter-claim that the monarch was not aware of his son’s request, nor of any invitation to the St Paul’s service.

Moreover, they claim that Prince Harry had been offered accommodation in a royal palace, which would have made a visit to his father – what with his busy schedule – that much easier to fit in.

Prince Harry, either unaware of the invite or opting out of it, stayed in a hotel for the duration of his three-day visit.

As it transpired the two men never met.

While the Duke was at the St Paul’s service, the King was hosting a garden party at Buckingham Palace, less than three miles away.

So close. And yet so far.

A spokesman for the Duke later said a meeting would not happen due to “His Majesty’s full programme”, adding: “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

But confidants of the Duke told The Sunday Times he had put in a request to see his father well in advance of the visit, which was “long on the radar”.

The Duke is required to give 28 days’ warning to the King and the Home Office to request security arrangements for his stay.

The Sunday Times’s sources were surprised the King was not able to meet his younger son, with one commenting: “I can’t imagine that request [from Harry to Charles] fell through the gaps.

“Even if they didn’t get a request, which I don’t believe, could His Majesty not have made a request to see his son? It was widely known he was coming.”

Another source told the newspaper: “It surprises me a lot. I was fully expecting them to meet. I know that’s what he wanted to happen and I don’t know when he’s next back.”

This version of events was questioned by friends of the King.

“While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice,” one friend told The Sunday Times.

The source added: “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”

‘Recollections may vary’

The phrase – recollections may vary – is increasingly well-worn. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a series of allegations in their joint interview with Oprah Winfrey, the response from the late Queen was “some recollections may vary”.

Buckingham Palace has officially declined to comment over the latest row.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting the West African nation for the first time. Photo / AP

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a three-day tour of Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games, founded by Harry to aid the rehabilitation of wounded and sick service members and veterans.

The couple are visiting the West African nation for the first time at the invitation of its military.

On Friday morning, they visited the Lightway Academy college, which receives support from their Archewell foundation to educate and train young girls affected by conflicts in Nigeria.

The couple were received at the school, in the capital Abuja, by a dancing troupe and a crowd of excited students and teachers.

On Saturday, they attended a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered, and a reception hosted by the chief of defence staff in honour of military families.