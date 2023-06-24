The Prince reportedly made the comment during his and Meghan's Oprah interview. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey appears to have even more long-term consequences for the Prince.

The Daily Mail has reported one key moment during the interview, which caused headlines all around the world, “horrified” Spotify bosses and may have resulted in the termination of the couple’s multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant.

During the interview with the talk show giant, Harry confessed high-profile deals such as his and Meghan’s Spotify and Netflix deals were “never part of the plan”.

The Duke of Sussex told Winfrey, “That (the deals) was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us.”

Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Supplied

Now, the UK news outlet’s, Richard Eden has told the outlet’s royal podcast, Palace Confidential, that the comment would have caused concern with Spotify executives, “This has horrified Spotify and executives because... it takes an awful lot of work [to produce a podcast]. It’s serious work, it’s planning.

“You can’t just turn up and, ‘Oh, what shall we do today’? That’s shown by … you know … I had to listen to these podcasts for the programme so frankly, I’m not surprised it’s coming to an end.”

It comes after reports of Harry’s “bizarre” Spotify pitch which claims the Prince allegedly wanted to interview Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

Harry allegedly wanted to interview “controversial guests” - such as Russian president Vladimir Putin, former US President Donald Trump and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg - about their early formative years and how their childhood experiences made them the people they are today, according to anonymous sources.

The unnamed insider also told Bloomberg reporter Ashley Carman, that Harry’s brainstormed topics for the show included fatherhood, climate change and religion, the latter of which he hoped to discuss with Pope Francis.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines after they cut ties with Spotify after only producing one podcast during their three-year deal, which is estimated to be worth around $41 million.

Prince Harry’s podcast never came to light. The only thing that the couple produced via their three-year Spotify deal was Meghan’s 12-episode Archetypes series, which explored the “labels that try to hold women back” and featured interviews with the likes of Trevor Noah, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams.