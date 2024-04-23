Britain's Prince Harry, right, and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2024 Royal Salute Polo Challenge to Benefit Sentebale, Friday, April 12, 2024, in Wellington, Florida. Prince Harry, co-founding patron of the Sentebale charity, will play on the Royal Salute Sentebale Team. Photo / AP

Prince Harry was reportedly “furious” and “in tears” when his father King Charles evicted him and his family from their UK home of Frogmore Cottage.

Shortly after the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare was released last year, the couple were directed to remove their remaining possessions from their former home.

Last week, it was confirmed that Harry had formally changed his primary residence from Britain to the US, with the move dated back to June 29, 2023 - the same day the Palace confirmed the Sussexes had left their UK property for good.

Harry, Meghan and their two children at Frogmore Cottage. Photo / Netflix

Now royal biographer Tom Quinn has shed new light on the move, claiming Harry saw the eviction as both “vindictive” and a “slap in the face”.

He told The Mirror UK, “The story of Harry’s change of residence may have come out only in the past few days, but in fact Harry quietly changed his primary residence as long ago as June 29, 2023 – on the very day he and Meghan were evicted from Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor estate.

“That’s the date given in new business documents filed in the US this week. At the time, few people realised what a slap in the face the eviction from Frogmore felt like for Harry – it was the last straw.”

Quinn continued, “Harry was absolutely furious and in tears about being evicted from Frogmore – he felt his father had no right to do it and that it was purely vindictive.”

Frogmore Cottage was a gift to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the late Queen Elizabeth when the pair married in 2018.

Before they eventually moved in, the property underwent major renovations, costing British taxpayers an estimated £2.4 million (NZ$5m). But they lived there for less than a year before revealing that they would give up their duties as senior royals and move to the US in early 2020.

The King directed Prince Harry to remove his belongings from Frogmore Cottage in early 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The couple have since repaid the cost of the renovations after signing several commercial deals, including with Netflix and Spotify.

It’s expected that Prince Harry will travel to the UK for the Invictus Games 10th Anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral on May 8. However, it has not been officially confirmed - and nor has there been any indication of whether his wife will travel with him.