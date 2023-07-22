Prince Harry's bestselling memoir is being dumped by European tourists in Spain, Greece and Turkey. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has suffered a massive blow seven months after the release of his bombshell memoir Spare.

The Duke of Sussex released the highly anticipated book in January with many flocking to get a copy. However, it seems the tables have now turned with many news outlets, including the New York Post reporting it is the “most discarded” book of tourists.

Spare has reportedly been found discarded at a multitude of tourist destinations this European summer including Spain, Greece and Turkey with tourists leaving their copy behind in hotel rooms, placed in rubbish bins and even abandoned poolside at resorts.

Copies of Prince Harry's book "Spare", released in January. Photo / AP

Speaking to the Express, chief customer officer Zoe Harris of the travel company On The Beach, said the book is so frequently discarded that they have found over 100 copies at resorts in recent months and have “bookcases full” of the memoir.

“We’ve never witnessed anything quite like it. Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of Spare,’” she said.

Adding, “We thought it was funny at first but, over the past few months, several other hotels have been sending the books back.”

Harris told the UK news outlet that they have so many copies of the book that they will now be giving them away for free online.

Harry’s memoir was officially released on January 10, days after an accidental early release in Spain which resulted in many media outlets reporting on its contents and releasing the most explosive extracts.

Prince Harry during an interview with "Good Morning America" co-host Michael Strahan in Los Angeles in January, to promote his memoir "Spare." Photo / AP

From an alleged physical attack by Prince William, a bitter argument between Kate, Princess of Wales and Meghan due to a “hormone” related comment and even a recollection of his time serving as a member of the British Army, the Prince didn’t appear to hold back in the recollection of his life. And at one point it seemed he had more to say.

Almost two months after Spare hit shelves, rumours began circulating that a bonus chapter could be added to the paperback, but Harry’s team quickly quashed rumours.

A representative for the Prince spoke to the New York Post in February denying talk of unseen chapters in a future edition, writing in an email, “That’s not true”, when asked for comment.

However, the Montecito-based royal has made clear he has more than enough content to add to the book, following a statement he made that the original draft of the explosive memoir came to an astounding 800 pages, but was cut down to 400 pages before publishing.

Harry also revealed that some of the material intended for the book did not make it to print: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know … Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

Despite being found discarded in European resorts, Spare quickly became the best-selling non-fiction book of all time.