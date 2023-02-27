Prince Harry has confirmed that a Spare sequel isn’t on the cards. However, there are rumours circulating that a bonus chapter might be added to his tell-all memoir’s paperback release.
“Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter … to the paperback version … out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended,” a source told New York Post.
The insider added that “readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix docu-series, and the publication of Spare”.
On January 10, Random House released the hardcover version of the memoir, with the audio version personally narrated by Harry himself. However, the release of a paperback has not yet come to light.
The publishing house is yet to reply to a request to comment, and one of Harry’s representatives has denied the talk of unseen chapters in a future edition, writing in an email, “That’s not true”, when asked for comment.
However, the Montecito-based royal has made clear he has more than enough content to add to the book, following a statement he made that the original draft of the explosive memoir came to an astounding 800 pages, but was cut down to 400 pages before publishing.
Read More
- Daniela Elser: King Charles move a blow for Prince ...
- Prince Harry is reportedly less popular than Prince ...
- Daniela Elser: Sad reason ‘blindsided’ William won’t ...
- Why Harry and Meghan might not attend King’s coronation: ...
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s utter humiliation ...
- Daniela Elser: Prince Harry’s ‘older woman’ sex confession ...
- Meghan and Harry: South Park mocks Royals in latest ...
Books sales have gone through the roof, with the memoir taking its place as the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.
Harry also revealed that some of the material intended for the book did not make it to print: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know … Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”
There is certainly more book-worthy content, following numerous royal controversies and post-publishing fallout, such as the latest South Park episode that ruthlessly ridiculed the Sussexes.