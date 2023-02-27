Reports are circulating that Prince Harry is planning to add an extra chapter with brand new details to the paperback edition of his bombshell memoir. Photo / Supplied

Prince Harry has confirmed that a Spare sequel isn’t on the cards. However, there are rumours circulating that a bonus chapter might be added to his tell-all memoir’s paperback release.

“Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter … to the paperback version … out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended,” a source told New York Post.

The insider added that “readers are eager to know [Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle’s] feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix docu-series, and the publication of Spare”.

On January 10, Random House released the hardcover version of the memoir, with the audio version personally narrated by Harry himself. However, the release of a paperback has not yet come to light.

The publishing house is yet to reply to a request to comment, and one of Harry’s representatives has denied the talk of unseen chapters in a future edition, writing in an email, “That’s not true”, when asked for comment.

However, the Montecito-based royal has made clear he has more than enough content to add to the book, following a statement he made that the original draft of the explosive memoir came to an astounding 800 pages, but was cut down to 400 pages before publishing.

Books sales have gone through the roof, with the memoir taking its place as the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

Harry also revealed that some of the material intended for the book did not make it to print: “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know … Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

There is certainly more book-worthy content, following numerous royal controversies and post-publishing fallout, such as the latest South Park episode that ruthlessly ridiculed the Sussexes.