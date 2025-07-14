Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gym bans women over the age of 24 during peak hours

By Eleanor Wicklund
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

A gym has started banning women over the age of 24 during certain hours. Photo / 123rf

A gym has started banning women over the age of 24 during certain hours. Photo / 123rf

A 36-year-old woman has caused a stir after revealing her gym has started banning women over the age of 24 from working out during peak hours.

She shared her story on the popular UK-based forum Mumsnet, where women often seek advice on various topics related to women and parenting.

In

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save