A gym has started banning women over the age of 24 during certain hours. Photo / 123rf

Gym bans women over the age of 24 during peak hours

A 36-year-old woman has caused a stir after revealing her gym has started banning women over the age of 24 from working out during peak hours.

She shared her story on the popular UK-based forum Mumsnet, where women often seek advice on various topics related to women and parenting.

In her post titled “Am I being unreasonable to think this is unfair?” she explained that she recently received a text from her gym about a new policy.

She shared a screenshot of the message, which said that the gym would be “reserved exclusively for females aged 12 to 24” from “4pm to 7pm” Monday to Friday.

“This update has been made in response to feedback and to better cater to our younger female members who require a dedicated, comfortable space during peak after-school and early evening hours,” the text continued.