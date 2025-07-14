A gym has started banning women over the age of 24 during certain hours. Photo / 123rf
A 36-year-old woman has caused a stir after revealing her gym has started banning women over the age of 24 from working out during peak hours.
She shared her story on the popular UK-based forum Mumsnet, where women often seek advice on various topics related to women and parenting.
Inher post titled “Am I being unreasonable to think this is unfair?” she explained that she recently received a text from her gym about a new policy.
She shared a screenshot of the message, which said that the gym would be “reserved exclusively for females aged 12 to 24” from “4pm to 7pm” Monday to Friday.
“This update has been made in response to feedback and to better cater to our younger female members who require a dedicated, comfortable space during peak after-school and early evening hours,” the text continued.
However, a few said they understood the logic behind the decision and that businesses have every right to change their policies however they see fit.
“Not ridiculous at all,” one person said.
“Teenage girls collectively are a group highly at risk of stopping exercise. There’s a purpose in providing a space just for them, just as there is a purpose in women-only gym sessions in the first place. If the gym managers think there’s a workable business case for making it work, good luck to them. If it doesn’t, then they’ll go bust.”