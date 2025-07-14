“His Majesty has known President Trump for many years and looks forward to hosting him and the First Lady later this year,” a Buckingham Palace aide told the BBC in June, when it was reported members of the British Embassy had delivered an official invitation to the White House.

Trump last visited the UK in an official capacity in 2019, when he embarked on a state visit hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2019.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump joined the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, at the three-day State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Trump discussed the “unprecedented” invitation in signature fashion when speaking to reporters back in April.

“They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest … that’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it’s ever happened to one person,” he said.

“And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honour … I’m a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family.

“And I think they’re setting a date for September.”

It comes after the pair were initially expected to meet informally over the summer, but their schedules didn’t allow for a catch-up.

Discussions first began back in February when Trump met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington, in which Starmer presented a letter to the President in the Oval Office.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hands an invitation from the King to Donald Trump for a second state visit. Photo / Getty Images

Starmer said it contained an invitation for an “unprecedented second state visit”.

“This is really special. This has never happened before. Unprecedented,” Starmer said to the press.

“I think that just symbolises the strength of the relationship between us.

“I think the last state visit was a tremendous success. His Majesty the King wants to make this even better than that. So, this is truly historic.”

“The answer is yes,” Trump responded.