U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a historic second state visit to the UK, hosted by King Charles. Photo / Getty Images

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to make a historic second state visit to the UK, hosted by King Charles. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has extended a “historic” invitation to US President Donald Trump – an offer not yet presented to any world leader.

Trump is officially locked in for an “unprecedented” state visit to the United Kingdom later this year.

Charles had formally invited the US President and First Lady Melania Trump to the UK, with Buckingham Palace announcing on Monday that the invitation had been accepted.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, are set to host the Trumps at Windsor Castle for two days from September 17 until September 19, heralding a royal offer which has not been presented to any world leader in history.

Second-term presidents, traditionally, aren’t given another grand state visit. President Barack Obama, in his second term, was offered tea at Windsor Castle, as was George W. Bush.