Kate and Meghan had an enormous blow-up after a "baby brain" comment was made. Photo / Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle had an enormous blow-up after the Duchess of Sussex commented on the Princess of Wales’ hormones when she was pregnant, it has sensationally been claimed.

Prince Harry will reveal details about the row between the pair in his new book, Spare, which comes out next week but is already being leaked after media outlets bought advanced copies from Spain where it was accidentally released early.

According to the Mail on Sunday’s royal expert Kate Mansey, Harry writes that Meghan told Kate she must have “baby brain because of her hormones”.

Kate, who gave birth to her third child Prince Louis a month before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in 2018, was reportedly upset.

But Meghan was also supposedly offended because she was later reprimanded for her words, with Harry being told that his wife wasn’t close enough to Kate to talk about her hormones.

Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, had been known as the "fab four". Photo / AP

The new details are all part of the well-documented disagreement between the two women over flower girls’ dresses at Meghan’s wedding.

Meghan was previously said to have made Kate cry during a conversation about what the flower girls would wear, but Meghan later told Oprah it was in fact Kate who had reduced her to tears.

“In the book, Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset,” a source told the Mail.

“Meghan said that Kate must have ‘baby brain’ because of her hormones.

“It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn’t close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn’t the way people spoke to each other within the royal family.”

The source added that Meghan felt she was not to blame for the disagreement.

She went on to tell Oprah in the Sussexes’ infamous tell-all interview that Kate had made her cry during the falling-out.

Meghan said during her interview with Oprah that it was Kate who made her cry not the other way around. Photo / Supplied

“It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something but she owned it and she apologised,” Meghan said.

It’s just the latest in a string of extraordinary snippets to emerge from Harry’s memoir.

On Thursday, an excerpt from the book revealed Harry’s claims that William physically attacked him in a row over Meghan.

He also brands William his “arch-nemesis”, raising fears the brothers will never see eye-to-eye again, despite King Charles pleading with them not to “make my final years a misery”.

In another section of the book, Harry claims he and William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla over fears she would become their “evil stepmother” after the death of Princess Diana.

The Duke of Sussex also claims Charles made a crass joke in the hours after Diana gave birth to Harry.

And he also claims William and Kate encouraged him to wear a Nazi costume to a party in 2005, and that they “howled with laughter” when he went through with it.