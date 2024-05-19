Queen Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles have remained close friends over the years. Photo / Getty Images

Anne Robinson is dating Queen Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

The Weakest Link presenter confirmed reports she and Parker Bowles, an 84-year-old retired cavalry officer, are in a relationship.

When questioned by Saga magazine, she said: “Yes. Fullstop. Mind your own business.”

Robinson, 79, also spoke about returning to dating in her 70s after years of being single.

She said: “I’d been out of the game for so long. And also, I don’t drink. If you don’t drink, you’re not as reckless, are you?

“I’m a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that’s not terrible, is it?

“You’re much more selective about what you’re going to get into a tizz about. Nothing matters that much. You’re not going to change.”

Robinson was previously married twice - first to the late Charles Wilson, a former newspaper executive, until 1973, and she split from John Penrose in 2007.

Parker Bowles and Camilla - who have two children together - tied the knot in 1973 and split in 1995.

She wed King Charles in 2005, but Andrew and Camilla have remained friends, with Andrew even attending King Charles’ coronation.

Weakest Link presenter Anne Robinson has confirmed her relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles. Photo / GC Images

And Camilla is said to approve of Andrew’s new relationship, even joking about going on double dates with him and Anne.

A source told the Sun: “Camilla is very supportive about the whole thing and found out a few weeks ago. They’ve been joking about going on a double date.”

“After all, Anne is a strong, lively, opinionated woman. If anyone can crack royal circles, it’s her.”