Queen Camilla and her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles remain close friends. Photo / Getty Images

A secret new royal romance has been revealed. Anne Robinson has reportedly been secretly dating Queen Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles for a year.

The Daily Mail has reported the former TV host, 79, has found love with the twice-married retired British Army officer, 83, after they were introduced by a mutual friend.

While the relationship has remained a secret to the wider public, the UK news outlet reported it is an “open secret” within their social circles as Parker Bowles has become a regular attendee at Robinson’s dinner parties.

An insider has claimed the couple - who have both previously been married twice, had one of their first dates at a dinner party with the Queen’s ex-husband able to “poke fun” at his newfound love who has earned the nickname “The Queen of Mean” for her sharp takes on television.

Anne Robinson has reportedly been dating Andrew Parker Bowles for a year now. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “They have judiciously avoided being photographed together as they both wanted to keep this quiet for as long as possible.

“Annie proudly tells everyone she is the daughter of a market trader chicken-seller and is as far removed from a toff as could be - frankly it beats any storyline The Crown could possibly come up with.

“Annie and Andrew get on splendidly, she makes him laugh, a lot, and he is one of the few people to get away with poking fun at her. She loves to joke she’s ‘new money’.”

Parker Bowles and Camilla divorced in 1995 after 22 years of marriage. During their lengthy union, the pair welcomed their two children, food writer Tom, 48, and artist, Laura Lopes, 45. While the Daily Mail reports they were both known for their infidelities during the relationship, they remain close friends to this day.

The retired Army brigader has even carried out royal duties on behalf of the Queen with his first being in October

Parker Bowles formally represented the Queen Consort at the funeral of John Bowes-Lyon at the London Oratory last year, the Court Circular stating: “The Queen Consort was represented by Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles.”

Parker Bowles’ position formally representing his ex-wife at the funeral of his cousin meant he was given a prominent pew at the Catholic church.

He also attended King Charles’ coronation in May, with a friend telling the UK news outlet of Parker Bowles’ close friendship with the Queen: “They are joined at the hip.

“He arranges so much for her. They have lunch together the whole time. He’s right in there. He was always, and still is, Camilla’s co-conspirator.”