The coronation is less than two weeks away, and while many might be marking the calendar in anticipation, others might be stumped as to what the big day even entails.

Whether you’re a latecomer to the royal hype or have already decked your house out with Union Jacks, corgi apparel and your Robbie Williams CD playing on repeat, chances are you have a few blank spaces when it comes to the coronation on May 6. The Herald’s Lifestyle and Entertainment editor, Jenni Mortimer, is here to fill in the gaps.

From whopping costs and questionable quiches to Harry and Meghan’s much-awaited plans, here are all your burning questions answered.

Why do we need a coronation?

A coronation is a symbolic formality and does not signify the official beginning of the monarch’s reign, because technically he became King the second the Queen died.

Centred around a formal religious ceremony, which has remained mostly unchanged for more than a thousand years, the coronation’s function is the upholding of tradition.

The coronation is also a time for celebration across the home nation and the Commonwealth over a weekend of special events. The patriotism of the event not only celebrates the country’s history and role in society but brings people together in a show of unity and community.

Queen Elizbeth II's coronation in Westminster Abbey, London on June 2, 1953. Photo / Getty Images

What time is it and how do we watch?

The coronation will also be broadcast from 10pm NZ time on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ and on Monday, May 8, TVNZ 1 will screen the Coronation Concert at 8pm.

The coronation will also be broadcast from 10pm NZ time on TVNZ1 and TVNZ+ and on Monday, May 8, TVNZ 1 will screen the Coronation Concert at 8pm.

What happens during the coronation?

The King and the Queen Consort will arrive at Westminster Abbey in a procession starting from Buckingham Palace known as The King’s Procession. Their Majesties will be crowned in the Abbey in London in a service that will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The ceremony has remained largely unchanged, and today it comprises five main parts:

The recognition

The first part of the ceremony is the presentation of the monarch to “the people”. As the Archbishop of Canterbury presents His Majesty to those on the east, south, west and north sides of the Coronation Theatre, people will proclaim loudly “God Save The King”.

The oath

King Charles will be required to swear an oath to uphold the law and the Church of England. The King is expected to recognise all faiths when he speaks at the coronation.

The anointing

Following coronation traditions, King Charles III will be anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This is thought to be the most sacred part of any coronation, and therefore won’t be televised. The Archbishop will pour holy oil from the Ampulla into the spoon and will anoint the King’s hands, heads and breast.

The investiture

The gift of St Edward’s Crown marks the formal investiture of a monarch — the first time a King or Queen is dressed in their regalia.

This part of the coronation will see King Charles sitting in King Edward’s Chair. He will be crowned by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the congregation will shout “God Save the King”.

During the investiture, the new King will put on the Royal Robe of gold cloth and will be presented with the Sovereign’s Orb, coronation ring and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross, which holds the world’s most expensive diamond, the Cullinan. It is believed to be approximately 530 carats and estimated to be worth around $600 million.

The Queen Consort will be crowned in Queen Mary’s Crown, though amendments will be made to the crown using items from her personal jewellery collection.

The Imperial State Crown, one of the Crown Jewels. Photo / Getty Images

The homage

This is the final part of the coronation and will see the Archbishop of Canterbury, along with royal blood princes - likely just Prince William - and senior peers, pay homage to the new monarch.

They will place their hands between the King’s knees, swear allegiance, touch the crown and kiss the King’s right hand.

The King then leaves the abbey.

What’s in the oil?

The original anointing oil was destroyed in May 1941 by a bomb in World War II. As a result, a new batch was brewed for the King’s coronation.

The new oil has been created using olives harvested from two groves on the Mount of Olives, at the Monastery of Mary Magdalene and the Monastery of the Ascension.

The oil has been perfumed with essential oils - sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, benzoin and amber - as well as orange blossom.

Will Harry and Meghan be there?

Prince Harry has announced he will attend the coronation of his father, King Charles III, but his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the United States with their children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex’s decision to stay behind is because the coronation falls on Archie’s fourth birthday and she will stay in California to celebrate.

How is New Zealand celebrating?

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has revealed how New Zealand will mark King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

The PM has travelled to the UK to attend the ceremony in London along with a number of other government representatives and iwi leaders, leaving on May 1.

Back home in Aotearoa, when they’re not hosting coronation-themed tea parties or tuning in to the live broadcast of the coronation celebrations, Kiwis will get to participate in New Zealand’s very own special gift to the King to mark his coronation.

Hipkins announced a donation of $1m to Trees That Count, which will work with the Department of Conservation and community groups to plant over 100,000 native trees in He Rā Rākau Tītapu - King Charles III Coronation Plantings.

What crown will the King wear?

Charles will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown, made of solid gold and decked with over 400 gems such as sapphires, garnets and rubies. He will leave Westminster Abbey wearing the Imperial State Crown.

Buckingham Palace has also released a new emoji based on St Edward’s Crown.

It’s likely that the King will arrive at the ceremony in his military uniform - a more modern twist on the breeches and silk stockings of his ancestors. He will enter Westminster Abbey wearing the Robe of State, also called the Parliament Robe as it’s traditionally worn for the State Opening of Parliament.

What is the cost?

Organisers estimate Charles’ coronation to be costing around £100m (about $200m).

By contrast, Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation cost about £1.57m.

A source told The Sun last month, “In today’s money, the 1953 coronation cost around £50m, but estimates for King Charles’ are twice that because of things like security, which weren’t such a big issue back then.

“But worldwide TV rights will more than cover the cost and it will be a massive boost to tourism.”

Charles has reportedly said he hopes his service is considered “good value” since it comes amid a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

What is the coronation’s signature dish?

King Charles announced that the official dish will be the Coronation quiche, which is to be served at the palace’s Big Lunch event on May 7 and various community events and street parties across coronation weekend.

The pastry-encrusted egg dish is peppered with notes of spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon. However, Buckingham Palace chef Mark Flanagan says people wanting to bake their own version can easily make adjustments to their liking.

Let them eat quiche: The Palace published its own royal recipe for the coronation. Photo / The Royal Household

When is the Coronation Concert?

The concert will be held in the grounds of Windsor Castle on the evening of Sunday, May 7.

It will be broadcast in New Zealand on Monday, May 8 at 8pm on TVNZ1.

Who is performing at the Coronation Concert?

Katy Perry will headline the star-studded coronation, as well as Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, who will perform a duet with opera singer Sir Bryn Terfel.

The line-up also includes pianist Alexis French and singer-songwriter Freya Ridings as well as Lionel Richie and Gary Barlow. Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That will also perform on the big day.

Tom Cruise and Dame Joan Collins are set to join the evening’s entertainment, with a special appearance from Winnie-the-Pooh and Doctor Who leading man Ncuti Gatwa.

Rishi Sunak will be in attendance at the coronation. Photo / AP

Who is on the guest list?

Joining the British royals will be the Queen Consort’s family and friends, such as her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles and her children Tom and Laura, as well as foreign royals, including Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco and the Dragon King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Former British prime ministers, as well as the UK’s current PM Rishi Sunak, will be in attendance, as well as Cabinet ministers and a few members of the Privy Council.

The heads of state and representatives from a number of key British allies and Commonwealth nations are expected to attend the ceremony, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Andrzej Duda of Poland and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - who will be joined by singer Nick Cave as a member of the Australian delegation.

In addition to Hipkins, the New Zealand delegation will include the likes of Former All Black captain Richie McCaw and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

When it comes to big names on the screen, Absolutely Fabulous’ Dame Joanna Lumley will be attending the royal event, as well as TV presenters Ant and Dec, according to The Independent. It has also been rumoured that Bear Grylls and David and Victoria Beckham have been invited to the coronation, according to Page Six.

Who has not been invited?

Sarah Ferguson has confirmed that she did not receive an invitation to the coronation, however the former royal will be in attendance at the Coronation Concert.

A number of countries’ leaders have been left off the guestlist, including Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria, Iran and Venezuela.

