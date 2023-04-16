After months of frenzied speculation, Prince Harry has finally revealed his decision. Photo / Getty Images

After months of frenzied speculation, Prince Harry has finally revealed his decision on whether or not to attend next month’s coronation at Westminster Abbey.

The announcement came through via Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning that he’d be making the trip across the pond to London solo for the May 6 event, while Meghan Markle stayed in California with their two children, Prince Archie, 3, and Princess Lilibet, 1.

For many, it’s viewed as the right call, which could provide a step toward repairing the significant fractures between Harry and Meghan and the royal family.

However, it’s since emerged there may be another driving force.

A source from Netflix – with whom the Sussexes have a multimillion-dollar deal – told The Mail on Sunday their livelihoods may actually depend upon it.

“Harry is going back for all the right reasons but there was a palpable sigh of relief among those of us involved in the business because Brand Sussex relies on Harry being seen with his family,” the streaming giant insider said.

“At the end of the day, it is all about proximity to the King.”

They added: “The images from the Coronation will be instantly iconic. Harry will be in those photographs and, from a business perspective, you can’t put a price on that.”

Harry needs to be seen in proximity to his family to maintain interest in his brand, claim insiders. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, a senior executive at Walt Disney Studios pointed out to the publication that it’s come at a crucial time as Harry and Meghan are at “a turning point”.

“They’ve done the Netflix series and Harry’s done his book. You could argue the bloom is starting to fade from the rose,” the insider said.

“What is their currency? Their main selling point is the link to the royal family. Harry has to be there [at the coronation].

“In America, this is all part of the narrative. Harry has to go back and he’s either embraced, which is wonderful, or he’s not – which will keep the narrative going.

“The story has to keep evolving because that is what builds the brand and brings the offers in. The danger Harry and Meghan face is becoming irrelevant.”

While confirmation of Harry’s coronation attendance is understood to have also come as a relief to his father, his return to the UK is expected to be a fly-in-fly-out visit.

Archie’s birthday falls on the same day as the coronation, which was cited as a factor in Meghan’s decision to stay home by Finding Freedom author and Sussex friend, Omid Scobie.

Harry and Meghan face a new problem,“They’ve done the Netflix series and Harry’s done his book. You could argue the bloom is starting to fade from the rose,” the insider said. Photo / Netflix

“I understand that Archie’s fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple’s decision,” he tweeted, following news of the couple’s decision.

“Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey.”

Despite this, The Mail on Sunday reports that palace aides are still preparing a place for him at the post-coronation lunch in case he changes his mind.

“A place will be set for him at the table. He is not expected to stay following the Coronation procession but Palace staff are counting him in just in case,” a royal source revealed.

It follows reports earlier this week that Harry’s delay in RSVPing to the event was due to his being “preoccupied” with where he’d be sitting inside Westminster Abbey on the big day.

According to the Daily Mail, his team had been asking “a lot of questions” about where he – and the rest of his family – would be sitting for the historic event.

“Harry’s side was keen to find out, presumably because they wanted to rubberstamp it, what the seating plan at the Abbey is. There’s been extensive back and forth about who they [Harry and Meghan] would be sitting behind if they came. And who would be behind them,” a royal insider told the publication.

Another added: “This is true. There has been a lot of questions on detail for the Abbey.”















