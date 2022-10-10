King Charles' plans for slimmed down coronation

The new monarch wants to better reflect a more modern royalty, sources claim. Photo / Getty Images

The new monarch wants to better reflect a more modern royalty, sources claim. Photo / Getty Images

The succession of elaborate robes and tunics worn by a sovereign during the coronation ceremony has changed little since the 17th century.

But in keeping with his desire for a cut-down coronation to better reflect the slimmed down monarchy of the modern era, the King is "unlikely" to have as many outfit changes as his predecessors, it has been claimed.

He will also dispense with ancient and time-consuming rituals such as the presentation of gold ingots, which could appear particularly out of touch during a cost of living crisis.

Such omissions will help ensure that the Westminster Abbey service, expected to take place next May or early June, is reduced from three hours to just over one, while the guest list is likely to be slashed from 8000 to around 2000.

The King, often described by aides as a "stickler for tradition", will retain the key elements; the anointing with consecrated oil, the crowning and the coronation oath.

The anthem, I was Glad, thought to have been sung at the entrance of every monarch during a coronation since Charles I, is also likely to remain.

But the Duke of Norfolk, who as Earl Marshal is responsible for masterminding the King's coronation, has been tasked with designing a simpler, shorter and more diverse ceremony that reflects modern Britain.

Much of the pomp had been stripped out and it is expected to be more religiously and culturally diverse than coronations past.

Velvet chairs made for Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953 are likely to be replaced with standard seating and the dress code for peers will be lounge suits rather than coronation robes.

While the late Queen wore a series of garments in keeping with tradition, "King Charles is unlikely to do the same and the language will be adapted so as to be understandable to a more modern audience," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

The suggestion raises the prospect that the King, who will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort, will opt to ditch one of the imperial or sacred garments worn by successive monarchs for centuries.

The Queen, like her father, King George VI before her, entered the Abbey in her robe of state, the long mantle she would continue to wear for decades during the annual State Opening of Parliament.

Her Majesty's Coronation dress, designed by Sir Norman Hartnell. Photo / Getty Images

During the anointing process, all symbols of status were removed and the simple colobium sindonis, or shroud tunic, designed to symbolise purity before God, was placed on her shoulders.

During the investiture, the late Queen donned the supertunica, a full-length, sleeved coat of gold silk which was made for the coronation of King George V in 1911 and also worn by King George VI at his coronation in May 1937.

The Stole Royal was then placed around the late Queen's neck before she was dressed in the Robe Royal, or imperial mantle, made for the coronation of George IV in 1821.

Finally, for the procession out of the Abbey, she wore the purple Imperial Robe, also known as the Robe of Estate.

The robes worn at coronation ceremonies have been created for each individual monarch, with the exception of the supertunica and the robe royal.

While the late Queen wore a coronation dress designed by Norman Hartnell, her father arrived in a crimson velvet surcoat, white stockings and breeches and velvet cap of maintenance.

King Charles's insistence on a pared down ceremony may draw comparisons with King William IV, whose reign from 1830 to 1837 was said to mark the beginning of the modernisation of the monarchy.

He branded the coronation ceremony a "useless and ill-timed expense" and ensured it cost as little as possible, dispensing with all unnecessary banquets and pageantry. As such, it became known as the "half crown-ation."