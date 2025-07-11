Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Understanding submissive kink: Sexologists and shibari experts explain how to safely explore giving up control

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Why does giving up control feel erotic for some women? Experts give an insight into submission and how to explore it safely. Photo / Getty Images

Why does giving up control feel erotic for some women? Experts give an insight into submission and how to explore it safely. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: This article discusses sexual themes and is suitable for adults only.

Why does giving up control feel erotic for some women? Can it be harmful? Is it possible to explore it and still be a feminist? Varsha Anjali speaks to sexologists and a shibari practitioner.

When American pop star

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle