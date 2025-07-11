Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

McDonald’s confirms McRib returning to New Zealand after self-service kiosk error

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Diners noticed McDonald's self-service kiosks displaying the McRib on the menu as "sold out". Photo / Reddit, File

Diners noticed McDonald's self-service kiosks displaying the McRib on the menu as "sold out". Photo / Reddit, File

After six years off the menu, McDonald’s is bringing a fan favourite back to New Zealand stores – although there’ll only be a narrow window to get your hands on it.

In a statement provided to the Herald, McDonald’s confirmed the McRib will be sold for the first time since

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle